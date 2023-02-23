Why Modi’s quote in the ORF promo is aimed at the US and chastising Russia over the war in Ukraine

Jthe observer research foundations promofor its flagship event, the Raisina Dialogue, got so much publicity for its snappy juxtaposition of an Iranian protest video where women are seen cutting their hair next to a photo of President Ebrahim Raisi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much larger statement on war and peace, also in the promo, was completely overshadowed by the controversy.

Aaj ka yug yudh ka nahin(The era of today is not that of war), Modi says, the short quote coming at 1:08 seconds in the 1:50 second ORF video. The quote is taken from Modi’s speech on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held last year in Uzbekistan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin was also present.

But as we approach the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, followed by the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting and the Raisina dialogue immediately afterwards,it’s clear why this particular quote from the PM was introduced in the ORF promo. The think tank event is organized in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Meaning Behind Modis’ Quote

As well as casting Modi into the pacifist mold of international politics, the statement has a special resonance as it is delivered by an Indian leader whose country is also spearheading the G20 this year.

The Modi quote in the ORF promo has three clear messages.

First, it’s a message to Putin. Enough now, says Modi. Find a way to end this war. Recall that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will participate in the G20 meeting and the Raisina dialogue. He has surely already seen, or will see the ORF promo. If anyone can send a message to Putin, it’s Lavrov.

Second, as the leader of the G-20, India seeks to represent the developing world, also known as the Global South. While India has protected its economic interests by continuing to import large quantities of oil from Russia and skillfully, as we have seen in these columns, several other countries have not been able to walk so easily on this fine line between the two powers, Russia and the United States. India hopes to bring the concerns of the countries of the South to the big table on why this proxy war between the United States and Russia must end as soon as possible.

Modis’ message is that the war has done a lot of damage not only to Russia and Ukraine, but is seriously hampering the world’s return to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The price of oil has risen, while US sanctions against Russia are also having spillover effects in other parts of the world.

But it’s the third message from Modi’s stable, aimed at the United States and the rest of the Indias Quad partners, that is most interesting. I don’t like war as much as you, Modi seems to be telling them, and I agree with you that it has to stop now.

Walk the fine line

What is fascinating about India deftly walking this fine line between Russia and the United States is that it has to send different messages to both sides at the same time.

The message sent to Russia over the past year has been clear: India will continue to buy your oil, regardless of US pressure. But in the wake of President Joe Bidentripsto the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, the promise of 500 million dollars of aid and military supplies and a great speech in Poland in Warsaw, India sends the message back: despite the purchase of oil from Moscow, it remains on the side of democracy.

Using the Iranian protests in the ORF promo to emphasize the message of democracy is a good tactic. AsTHEIndian Expressreportedthe Iranian government recently protested the juxtaposed video, asking ORF and MEA to remove the video.

Don’t forget that the ORFs Raisina Dialogue is supported by the MEA. Does this raise the question that the Iranians would have probed the MEA on its promotion concerns? Has the Ministry made any suggestions to ORF in this regard? The fact that the ORF stood firm indicates that the MEA agreed with the belief that democracy is sacrosanct and must be protected.

Certainly, Delhi seeks to underscore its democratic credentials and hopes its message of toughness with Western democracies will be noted elsewhere in the world. That’s why Delhi has hosted a string of American influencers ahead of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, where Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected.

This weekend, the U.S. Undersecretary of EnergyGeoffrey Piatt, one of the smartest diplomats in the Americas, was in town and reversed Washington DC’s negative message about India’s purchase of cut-price Russian oil. The United States had absolutely no problem with India, Pyatt said, because it lowered Russian revenues and actually helped G7 policy to contain Russia.

Then Monday,Modi met with a group of US senatorsled by Democrat Chuck Schumer and recalled his shared vision with Biden to elevate the relationship. They talked about clean energy and the need to cooperate to boost critical technologies.

In the emerging and complicated post-Ukraine world, India recognizes that all parties have each other, even if its own relationship with China is still on track. Beijing and Moscow are certainly partners in arms, which is why China’s top foreign policy adviser, Wang Yiwas in Russia Monday. And although it seems that the priority of American foreign policy is to contain China, Washington is at the same timetrying develop a deal with Beijing that will allow Biden to look for a reset withChina even as it orders the downing of alleged Chinese spy balloons.

And that’s how it is in the world this week, every major and middle power protecting its own national interest with little recourse to moral ground. That’s why Modi is taking inspiration from this hyper-realistic policy and addressing Americans this week.

Jyoti Malhotra is a consulting editor at ThePrint. She tweets @jomalhotra. Views are personal.

