What was watching: China’s fledgling diplomacy, Bidens’ border control, Russia’s big plans





What future for Russia and China? Russia and China announced their friendship to the world on Wednesday as the West feared the possibility of Beijing turning to arming Moscow troops in Ukraine. After meeting with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin said that strong ties between Russia and China are important for stabilizing the international situation. (A little rich coming from the guy who shook up geopolitics by invading Ukraine a year ago.) Putin too confirmed that Xi Jinping would travel to Moscow for a summit in the coming months. Wang, for his part, clarified that if their famous boundless partnership is not directed against any other nation, it certainly should not be subjected to external pressure. He said the two countries support multipolarity and the democratization of international relations, in other words, not a liberal international order led by the United States. Yet no matter what Western governments say, the Chinese are not so willing to sever ties with the United States and its allies, mainly because Beijing’s trade relationship is too big. In the meantime, we wonder whether the current state of Russian-Chinese relations, friends with advantages but complicated, will turn into a marriage (of convenience) or end with a bad break. What we know for sure is that China is getting more involved in the Ukrainian conflict in general. Learn more here. Bidens makes tough new decision on immigration The Biden administration this week unveiled a sweeping new immigration plan that will likely take effect after the current pandemic-era immigration policy, known as the Title 42, expires May 11. It would then remain in place for two years. Under the measure, first revealed last month, asylum seekers who cross the U.S. southern border illegally or who do not seek asylum in the first country they cross will be barred from seek asylum in America. This comes after the Bidens team introduced a new policy last month, under which migrants from Nicaragua, Haiti, Cuba, in addition to Venezuela, would be eligible for parole, which means visas from two-year temporary jobs only if they seek asylum from outside the United States and have a US sponsor. The new plan mirrors a similar policy introduced by former President Donald Trump that was ultimately blocked by the courts. Rights groups, citing a potential threat to humanitarian protections, say they will take legal action again. Biden has struggled to contain a surge in the number of migrants arriving at the southern border in recent months and the political backlash that has followed. But that plan will infuriate the left flank of the Democratic Party whose support Biden needs as the 2024 presidential race begins. Russia is looking beyond Ukraine? Ukraine isn’t the only piece of former Soviet territory that Russian President Vladimir Putin may want to reclaim. Belarus, allied with Russia in a union state since 1999, has seen the Kremlin’s influence within its borders grow since President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s strongman called Putin for help with nationwide protests erupting in response to a rigged 2020 election. Lukashenko has so far resisted Putin’s pressure to commit Belarusian troops to the war in Ukraine, but he has allowed Russia to use its country as a staging ground for invasion. This week a consortium of journalists representing Yahoo News, Germany South German newspaperand other media organizations released a document they claim was obtained from inside the Putin government that details a Russian plan to essentially appendix Belarus by 2030. The 17-page report, titled “Strategic Goals of the Russian Federation in Belarus” and completed in summer 2021, calls for Russian infiltration of politics, economy and military Belarusians. Like Ukraine, Belarus is located in territory that has at times been ruled by Moscow, and it serves as a front buffer against a further NATO advance towards Russia’s borders. It also aligns with an announcement from the Kremlin this week that created uncertainty over Russia’s recognition of the Independence of Moldova, another former Soviet republic. Pro-Western Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently alleged a Russian plan to stage a coup in Moldova.

