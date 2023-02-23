Activists lose High Court challenge bid against Met on Partygate





//= do_shortcode(‘[in-content-square]’) ?> Campaigners have lost a High Court challenge attempt against the Metropolitan Police over the forces’ investigation into former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attendance at Number 10 parties during lockdown. Mr Johnson received a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) for a birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020, but has not been subject to any further action regarding other gatherings covered by the Mets Operation Hillman investigation into the events of No 10 and Whitehall. However, according to a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray, published in July last year, Mr Johnson toasted the departure of communications chief Lee Cain on November 13, 2020, days after ordering the second national lockdown from England. Footage published in his report showed Mr Johnson apparently raising a glass as he was surrounded by colleagues and bottles of wine. He also spoke at a booze start for two No. 10 officials on Dec. 17, 2020, with about 20 people in attendance, Ms. Gray said. Legal campaign group Good Law Project (GLP) has taken legal action against the force over its investigation, alongside former Met Deputy Deputy Commissioner Lord Paddick. The GLP argued that the Mets’ failure to send Mr. Johnson questionnaires regarding these gatherings, and another in January 2021, and his failure to issue FPNs about them, was irrational given his decision on the June 2020 party and the findings of Ms Grays’ report. . But Judge Swift refused to grant them permission for a full hearing into the case, following a hearing in London on Wednesday. Second guess The judge said the grounds given on behalf of GLP and Lord Paddick had no chance of success. He added: It is not for the court to guess what steps the police should take for the purposes of the investigation. The judge said Ms Gray was not considering whether FPNs should be issued in relation to the events, unlike the police who had to ensure they had enough evidence to pursue sanctions if they were not paid. The force issued 126 FPNs to 83 people at events in Downing Street and Whitehall, including others attending rallies on November 13, 2020 and December 17, 2020. In a statement after the ruling, GLP director Jo Maugham said an appeal was being considered. He added: We are disappointed but unfortunately not surprised. We believe this ruling ignores the entirely appropriate questions people are asking about what they understandably perceive as differential treatment between the powerful and the rest of us. It cannot be one rule for those in power, and another rule for us. Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee per month, you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.cymru/news/campaigners-lose-bid-to-bring-high-court-challenge-against-met-over-partygate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos