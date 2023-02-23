Global impact: 5 ways the war in Ukraine changed the world

By JILL LAWLESS https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-war-5-things-c183ddfe6c140393464d3e0c3828c328

LONDON (AP) The war has been a disaster for Ukraine and a crisis for the world. The world is a more unstable and scary place since Russia invaded its neighbor on February 24, 2022.

One year later , thousands of Ukrainian civilians died and countless buildings were destroyed. Tens of thousands of soldiers were killed or seriously injured on each side. Beyond Ukraine’s borders, the invasion shattered European security, reshaped relations between nations and frayed a tightly knit global economy.

Here are five ways war has changed the world:

THE RETURN OF THE EUROPEAN WAR

Three months before the invasion, then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scoffed at suggestions that the British military needed more heavy weaponry. The old concepts of waging large tank battles on the European landmass, he said, are over.

Johnson is now urging the UK to send more battle tanks to help Ukraine fend off Russian forces.

Despite the role played by new technologies such as satellites and drones, this conflict of the 21st century resembles in many respects that of the 20th. Fighting in eastern Ukraine in the Donbass region is a brutal drudgery with mud, trenches and bloody infantry assaults reminiscent of the First World War.

The conflict sparked a new arms race that reminds some analysts of the rise in power from the 1930s to World War II. Russia has mobilized hundreds of thousands of conscripts and aims to grow its army from 1 million to 1.5 million soldiers. The United States increased arms production to replace stocks shipped to Ukraine. France plans to increase military spending by a third by 2030, while Germany has dropped its long-standing ban on sending weapons to conflict zones and has shipped missiles and tanks to the ‘Ukraine.

Before the war, many observers assumed that military forces would evolve towards more advanced technology and cyber warfare and become less dependent on tanks or artillery, said Patrick Bury, senior lecturer in security at the University of Bath.

But in Ukraine, firearms and ammunition are the most important weapons.

There is, for now at least, evidence that in Ukraine conventional state-to-state warfare is back, Bury said.

TESTED AND STRENGTHENED ALLIANCES

Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped the invasion would divide the West and weaken NATO. Instead, the military alliance was reinvigorated . A group set up to counter the Soviet Union has a renewed sense of purpose and two new aspiring members in Finland and Sweden, who have abandoned decades of non-alignment and asked to join NATO to protect against Russia.

The 27-nation European Union hit Russia with tough sanctions and sent billions in support to Ukraine. The war has put the Brexit rows into perspective, thawing diplomatic relations between the bloc and the awkward former member of Britain.

The EU takes sanctions, quite serious sanctions, as it should. The United States is back in Europe with a vengeance in a way we never thought it would be again, said defense analyst Michael Clarke, former head of the Royal United Services think tank Institute.

NATO member states have dumped billions of dollars worth of arms and equipment into Ukraine. The alliance strengthened its eastern flank, and countries closest to Ukraine and Russia, including Poland and the Baltic states, persuaded more hesitant allies in NATO and the European Union, potentially shifting the center of power from Europe to the east.

There are some cracks in the unit. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Putin’s closest ally in the EU, has lobbied against sanctions on Moscow, refused to send weapons to Ukraine and blocked an aid program from the bloc for Kyiv.

Western unity will come under increasing pressure as the conflict drags on.

Russia is planning a long war, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in late 2022, but the alliance was also ready for the long term.

A NEW IRON CURTAIN

The war has made Russia a pariah in the West . Its oligarchs have been sanctioned and its businesses blacklisted, and international brands such as McDonalds and Ikea have disappeared from the country’s streets.

Yet Moscow is not entirely devoid of friends . Russia has strengthened its economic ties with China, although Beijing is keeping its distance from the fighting and has so far not sent weapons. The United States recently expressed concern that this could change.

China is closely monitoring a conflict that could serve as encouragement or a warning to Beijing against any attempt to reclaim self-governing Taiwan by force.

Putin has strengthened military ties with international pariahs North Korea and Iran, which supply armed drones that Russia unleashes on Ukrainian infrastructure. Moscow continues to strengthen its influence in Africa and the Middle East thanks to its economic and military weight. The Wagner group of Russian mercenaries has become more powerful in the conflicts from Donbass to the Sahel.

In an echo of the Cold War, the world is split into two camps, with many countries, including densely populated India, hedging their bets to see who will emerge on top.

Tracey German, professor of conflict and security at Kings College London, said the conflict had driven a wedge between the US-led liberal international order on one side, and angry Russia and the rising superpower emboldened by the other.

A BEATEN AND REFORMED ECONOMY

The economic impact of war was felt from cold houses in Europe to food markets in Africa.

Before the war, the countries of the European Union imported almost half of their natural gas and a third of their oil from Russia. The invasion, and the sanctions imposed on Russia in response, caused an energy price shock on a scale not seen since the 1970s.

The war disrupted global trade which was still recovering from the pandemic. Food prices have soared, as Russia and Ukraine are the main suppliers of wheat and sunflower oil, and Russia is the world’s largest producer of fertilizers.

Grain shipping vessels have continued to leave Ukraine under a fragile UN-brokered deal, and prices have fallen from record highs. But food remains a geopolitical football. Russia has sought to blame the West for the high prices, while Ukraine and its allies accuse Russia of cynically using hunger as a weapon.

The war has really highlighted the fragility of an interconnected world, just as the pandemic has, German said, and the full economic impact has yet to be felt.

The war has also undermined attempts to tackle climate change, leading to an upsurge in Europe the use of very polluting coal. Yet Europeans’ rush to move away from Russian oil and gas could accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources faster than countless warnings about the dangers of global warming. The International Energy Agency says the world will add as much renewable energy in the next five years as it has in the past 20.

A NEW ERA OF UNCERTAINTY

The conflict is a stark reminder that individuals have little control over the course of history. No one knows this better than the 8 million Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes and their country for a new life in communities across Europe and beyond.

For millions less directly affected, the sudden outbreak of peace in Europe has brought uncertainty and anxiety.

Veiled threats from Putin to use atomic weapons if the conflict escalates have reignited fears of nuclear war that had lain dormant since the Cold War. Fighting raged around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, raising the specter of another Chernobyl.

Patricia Lewis, director of the international security program at the Chatham House think tank, said Putin’s nuclear saber attacks had caused more anger than fear in the West. But worries about nuclear escalation were heightened by Putin’s announcement on February 21 that he was suspending Russia’s participation. in its only remaining nuclear arms control treaty with the United States

Putin stopped pulling out of the New START treaty altogether and said Moscow would abide by treaty caps on nuclear weapons, keeping a faint glimmer of arms control alive.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine