How far would Johnson go to get back to No. 10?





There is, let’s face it, VERY little that Boris Johnson hasn’t been accused of in his not-so-rocky-as-pixelated career, but subtlety is definitely one of them. He’s worn his insatiable desire for gratification of every conceivable kind so proudly on his sleeve for so long now that it can’t be considered a bug in his personality; its the most important feature of it. The fact that Johnson stayed for two months after his resignation suggested to many that he hoped circumstances would allow him to stay, and when his successors’ regime imploded after six weeks, he tried to return straight away.

Now his successor’s successor is floundering and reduced to appointing 30p Lee as the party’s vice-chairman in a transparent attempt to motivate culture war voters (it’s almost charming how the son of Punjabi immigrants still thinks that can become a fanatic’s darling, and by almost I of course mean not in the least). So naturally, Boris is on maneuvers; he complains about the protocol talks and as you can read elsewhere in this edition he is reported to be buying a house (we are waiting to hear with whom the money) away from his somewhat precarious constituency of Uxbridge but conveniently close to its previous and altogether safer seat from Henley. Meanwhile, staunch Johnsonistas appear to be working locally to deselect Tory MPs who wielded the daggers of the assassins last July, with Damien Green having already been told his services will not be needed in the next election. So even if Boris cannot re-establish himself while the Tories are still in power, the plan seems to be to ensure that whatever is left of the parliamentary party after a defeat will flock to his gruesomely stained banner. So, at the risk of giving him ideas, what else could Boris Johnson do to return to power? Here are some thoughts NAME YOURSELF SUPREME CHIEF IN HIS OWN RESIGNATION HONOR LIST

Considering Johnson has already knighted his own brother and plans to raise much of the rest of his family to the Lords when he leaves (as the place isn’t already full of Johnsons) it doesn’t seem like be many limits on what title he is allowed to grant to whom. So why not invent one and entrust it to himself? Granted, Supreme Leader isn’t quite the King of the World (which Boris has apparently declared his intention to be one day while still in school) but it’s a start. CONVINCE EVERYONE THAT PARLIAMENT IS HAUNTED

I’m sure Boris knows enough types of showbiz (he certainly has very close friends in high places at the BBC) to be able to put together a decent hands-on FX team. Once assembled, he could put them to work converting the Palace of Westminster into a state-of-the-art haunted house-style attraction, with the added bonus that only he would know the strange noises and terrifying apparitions weren’t there. not real. Once he’s earned the kudos for being the only MP brave enough to walk into the chamber and maybe stage a few exorcisms (Brexit power obliges you!), Boris should be unstoppable. JUST KEEP ACTING LIKE HE IS ALWAYS PM HOPE WELL FORGET ALL HE IS NOT

This is the approach Johnson has taken so far, with limited success. Probably not very durable because, if anything, he put more effort into pretending to be PM than he ever put into the work itself. POISONING

Boris is of course an avid student of the classics, and if the shrewd distribution of hemlock was good enough to take out Socrates, it’s good enough for him. NAFF OFF ELSEWHERE

Let’s be honest; as long as Boris becomes Lord High Grand Cheese of SOMEWHERE, he doesn’t really care where. So if that’s the case that he’s finally overstayed his welcome in the halls of power in his home country, there’s bound to be an unstable (or destabilizing) little republic in Central America or somewhere that would appreciate his talents. , one he could fashion into his own image; maybe even rename (Boristan? Johnsonia?). SUPPLANTING THE HUMAN POPULATION WITH HIS CHILD

Have you read Midwich Cuckoo Clocks/seen Village of the Damned, is not it ? Well, there you go then. And he’s already off to a good start POEM OF THE WEEK Heseltines a southpaw

Brexiters are all screaming

He appeared last week on Talk TV

And sorted them all

On how Brexit is the reason

Were desperate and broke

Now Brexiters are mumbling

Heseltines woke up.

Tarzan is a pinko

The outgoing are all of the opinion

When they had their absurd arguments

Cut by Heseltine

He’s a traitor, snarl at the conservatives

When the truth is too clear

He’s exactly who he’s always been

When they all went crazy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/mitch-benn-boris-johnson-crawl-back-into-no-10/

