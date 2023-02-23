Extremist Brexiters pretend to be principled. They say they are motivated by their belief in sovereignty and independence. But look closer and its revealed for what it is: a bundle of lies.

Were now halfway through another week of ghost boxing on Northern Ireland protocol. Rishi Sunak has clearly reached an agreement but does not want to make it public. The European Research Group (ERG) of extreme Brexiters on the government benches and the DUP group of self-immolated extreme Brexiters on the opposition benches are all making increasingly belligerent noises.

Boris Johnson is asking Sunak to pass legislation that would unilaterally violate the treaty we signed. David Frost insists that all remnants of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) be eradicated. MPs like Michael Fabricator are calling for an end to all EU laws in Northern Ireland.

All very principled. Except that each of these individuals has massively changed their position. Johnson literally won an election based on the agreement that includes the protocol. Frost literally negotiated it. Now they say it’s an affront to UK status and consistency.

This remark has already been made many times. It will be redone. But we never do enough. These people have shown shamelessness on a scale we have never seen before in our lifetimes. They were either liars who knew what they had signed and then claimed they didn’t understand, or idiots who pressured the UK into a treaty they didn’t understand. In any case, only disgrace awaits you.

When Johnson presented this deal to the Commons in October 2019, he was bathed in the genius of his negotiating skills. We have achieved with this agreement what few people thought possible, he said. Northern Ireland leaves the EU as a single customs territory with the rest of the UK There will be no checks between Northern Ireland and Britain.

This debate, as with almost all Brexit legislation, was subject to extremely tight deadlines in the House of Commons, depriving MPs of the time needed to be properly briefed on what they were voting on.

Prime Minister and Cabinet members repeatedly said just weeks ago that they would never agree to an Irish Sea border, DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly says said plaintively. This change to the agreement is the most fundamental change to our union since the Act of Union. This deserves debate and discussion, and this House must listen to this discussion.

But hardline Brexiteers on the Tory benches insisted it was all clear. Iain Duncan Smith said: The reality is, if there’s anything in this arrangement that we haven’t yet debated and beaten to death, I’d love to know what it is. Tory MP Michael Fabricator had a similar sense of urgency. He wanted the deal done and done now.

But it turned out that Johnson and Frost were wrong. Northern Ireland was, for all intents and purposes, within the EU customs area. There would indeed be controls between it and Great Britain.

Indeed, this has been acknowledged by the ERG itself. Its star chamber of so-called legal experts, led by Bill Cash, issued an opinion on the agreement which stated: The protocol provides for the continued direct jurisdiction of the European Commission in Northern Ireland and the binding jurisdiction of the Court of righteousness. This leads to mandatory checks between Britain and NI. They still voted for it.

More than Notice

Then things changed. In October 2021, Frost gave a speech in which he demonstrated a Damascene conversion to the exact opposite position he took when he brokered the deal. It turned out that he had accidentally put Northern Ireland into the EU customs union. So he now had a new red line: the jurisdiction of the CJEU had to cease.

This new absolutist position is now widely embraced by the ERG. Cash now says: I don’t think there is another democratic country in the world that has an arrangement where some of its territorial and constitutional jurisdiction is decided by another country.

The manufacturer now says: what has not been addressed is that all products made or grown in NI destined for Britain will still have to meet EU standards and be subject to EU law . This would be unacceptable in any treaty. Including, apparently, the treaty he voted for.

The DUP at least opposed protocol from the start, but even he moved the goalposts. In 2021, he published seven tests for the government’s negotiation with the EU on the protocol. They were largely aimed at eradicating controls and facilitating GB-NI trade. This position has now become much more extreme. Eliminate all speculation, briefings and hijackings on the governments deal, Nigel Dodds said yesterday, [and] what matters is whether Northern Ireland will continue to be governed by EU law and subject to EU jurisdiction.

We have come full circle, insisting the protocol did not include Northern Ireland in the EU customs system, demanding changes to mitigate the impact of being in the customs system , to demand that she leave him completely. Brexiters signed a deal, lied about it, demanded it be rushed through parliament, changed their minds, insisted it be changed, then decided change wouldn’t was not enough and that everything had to be reduced to ashes.

There are no principles here. There is only the final agony of frustration over a project that was dismal in conception and ruinous in implementation. If they had any decency, they would recognize the distance between their previous promises and their current excuses. But they don’t. So, instead, we are treated to another round of baseless performative outrage.