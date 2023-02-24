Defense line sparks fears UK foreign policy review will be delayed – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

LONDON The United Kingdom could postpone the long-awaited update of its foreign policy and its security strategy until the end of March, while the current plan does not change sufficiently the way of functioning of the British military forces.

Three people involved in the update of the integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy said its publication could now be delayed until the second half of next month, after the spring budget government-wide scheduled for March 15.

No 10 Downing Street, however, said it was still trying to publish it ahead of the budget statement, and a date for its publication has yet to be set.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his senior foreign policy adviser John Bew, who is leading the review, were unhappy with the initial submissions from Britain’s army, navy and air force and asked them to press ahead work, said one of these people. .

The services’ proposals did not show enough change from the original Integrated Review, released in March 2021 under Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister, they said.

In this flagship strategy, the UK defined a tilt towards the Indo-Pacific and set the ambition to make Britain the leading naval power in Europe, to modernize the Royal Air Force and to invest in R&D and cybersecurity.

But senior military officers are reluctant to propose sweeping changes that might not come with extra money for taxpayers, the same person quoted above said.

Ben Wallace, the Defense Secretary, is pressuring Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to increase the defense budget from $8 billion to $11 billion over the next two years to avoid such cuts, according to state media. last week. The telegraph announced in december that the Department of Defense would get at least an additional $1 billion to mitigate actual cuts to its budget in 2024-25, but Wallace is still pushing for more.

While Johnson pointed to a sharp increase in defense spending over the decade, the person quoted above said Sunak was deeply opposed to reorganizing the basics of the economy to support defense, despite understanding the need to maintain British support for Ukraine.

Hourly jitter

The update of the integrated review should be followed by an update of the defense command document by July, with more detailed information on how the strategy would be implemented.

But military leaders fear that timetable leaves too little time before the next general election, which polls show could lead to a new Labor government with its own foreign policy and defense priorities.

They expect a Labor strategy to come to very different conclusions on funding the three services, with less focus on naval expansion in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a speech earlier this month, Shadow Cabinet Defense Secretary John Healey said his party would stick to the description of China’s integrated journals as a “systemic competitor” and its ambition to become a “scientific and technological superpower” by 2030.

But he promised a Labor government would seek to correct what he said were serious flaws in the current plan, including Johnson’s decision to promote it as a national tilt towards the Indo-Pacific “at the expense of the” role forefront of the United Kingdom in NATO.

Our military commitments in the Indo-Pacific need realism,” Healey added. “The British Armed Forces are underserved by leaders claiming they can do anything, anywhere.”

“Doubling”

At a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, Defense Ministry officials appeared to downplay the importance of the upcoming budget for the integrated review refresh.

MPs on the House of Commons Defense Committee expressed skepticism about the pre-budget update and warned that it would be difficult for MoD officials to offer planning assumptions without knowing the funding available to them.

Senior MoD official David Williams acknowledged the point but said officials can work with an assumption of their budgets which will be fleshed out at a later stage.

We clearly need an assumption on the upcoming budget to reflect any detailed changes in the MoD and Armed Forces plan, he said. How much of this needs to be painted for a high level IR refresh will rather depend on what it says.

He told the committee he did not know when the review update would be released.

The job is well in hand, I don’t think it will take very long, he said. I think for me it’s a doubling down and a refinement, rather than a fundamental change.

The Ministry of Defense and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office declined to comment.

A government spokesperson said: Work is underway across government to update the integrated review. This will be released in due course to ensure that the UK’s diplomatic, military and security architecture keeps pace with the evolving threats posed by hostile nations.