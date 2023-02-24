Politics
Defense line sparks fears UK foreign policy review will be delayed – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
Expressed by artificial intelligence.
LONDON The United Kingdom could postpone the long-awaited update of its foreign policy and its security strategy until the end of March, while the current plan does not change sufficiently the way of functioning of the British military forces.
Three people involved in the update of the integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy said its publication could now be delayed until the second half of next month, after the spring budget government-wide scheduled for March 15.
No 10 Downing Street, however, said it was still trying to publish it ahead of the budget statement, and a date for its publication has yet to be set.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his senior foreign policy adviser John Bew, who is leading the review, were unhappy with the initial submissions from Britain’s army, navy and air force and asked them to press ahead work, said one of these people. .
The services’ proposals did not show enough change from the original Integrated Review, released in March 2021 under Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister, they said.
In this flagship strategy, the UK defined a tilt towards the Indo-Pacific and set the ambition to make Britain the leading naval power in Europe, to modernize the Royal Air Force and to invest in R&D and cybersecurity.
But senior military officers are reluctant to propose sweeping changes that might not come with extra money for taxpayers, the same person quoted above said.
Ben Wallace, the Defense Secretary, is pressuring Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to increase the defense budget from $8 billion to $11 billion over the next two years to avoid such cuts, according to state media. last week. The telegraph announced in december that the Department of Defense would get at least an additional $1 billion to mitigate actual cuts to its budget in 2024-25, but Wallace is still pushing for more.
While Johnson pointed to a sharp increase in defense spending over the decade, the person quoted above said Sunak was deeply opposed to reorganizing the basics of the economy to support defense, despite understanding the need to maintain British support for Ukraine.
Hourly jitter
The update of the integrated review should be followed by an update of the defense command document by July, with more detailed information on how the strategy would be implemented.
But military leaders fear that timetable leaves too little time before the next general election, which polls show could lead to a new Labor government with its own foreign policy and defense priorities.
They expect a Labor strategy to come to very different conclusions on funding the three services, with less focus on naval expansion in the Indo-Pacific region.
In a speech earlier this month, Shadow Cabinet Defense Secretary John Healey said his party would stick to the description of China’s integrated journals as a “systemic competitor” and its ambition to become a “scientific and technological superpower” by 2030.
But he promised a Labor government would seek to correct what he said were serious flaws in the current plan, including Johnson’s decision to promote it as a national tilt towards the Indo-Pacific “at the expense of the” role forefront of the United Kingdom in NATO.
Our military commitments in the Indo-Pacific need realism,” Healey added. “The British Armed Forces are underserved by leaders claiming they can do anything, anywhere.”
“Doubling”
At a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, Defense Ministry officials appeared to downplay the importance of the upcoming budget for the integrated review refresh.
MPs on the House of Commons Defense Committee expressed skepticism about the pre-budget update and warned that it would be difficult for MoD officials to offer planning assumptions without knowing the funding available to them.
Senior MoD official David Williams acknowledged the point but said officials can work with an assumption of their budgets which will be fleshed out at a later stage.
We clearly need an assumption on the upcoming budget to reflect any detailed changes in the MoD and Armed Forces plan, he said. How much of this needs to be painted for a high level IR refresh will rather depend on what it says.
He told the committee he did not know when the review update would be released.
The job is well in hand, I don’t think it will take very long, he said. I think for me it’s a doubling down and a refinement, rather than a fundamental change.
The Ministry of Defense and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office declined to comment.
A government spokesperson said: Work is underway across government to update the integrated review. This will be released in due course to ensure that the UK’s diplomatic, military and security architecture keeps pace with the evolving threats posed by hostile nations.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/defense-secretary-ben-wallace-chancellor-jeremy-hunt-row-uk-foreign-policy-review-budget-delayed/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
- The new sanctions ban every item Russia uses on the battlefield
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking One Year Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Release
- The transfer moves into the final stages following full council approval by City of York Council