Xi Jinping emphasizes the importance of grasping and carrying forward the Lei Feng spirit





Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of gaining a deep understanding of Lei Feng’s spirit so that the spirit shines brighter in the new era. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an important instruction on continuing the learning activities of Lei Feng, a late ordinary soldier and household icon in China. . celebrated for selflessly helping others. Xi noted that 2023 marks the 60th year since older generation revolutionaries, including Mao Zedong, wrote inscriptions for Comrade Lei Feng. He said that Lei Feng’s learning activities have been carried out continuously and intensively over the past six decades. Lei Feng has become a household name in China, and his deeds resonate with the public, Xi said, adding that his spirit has nurtured the spirit of Chinese people from generation to generation. It has been proven that no matter how times change, Lei Feng’s spirit will always be relevant, Xi said. Xi stressed the importance of seriously grasping the contemporary connotations of the Lei Feng spirit and giving full play to the exemplary role of Party members and officials. Xi urged greater efforts to ensure and support volunteer services, continue to encourage and expand volunteer teams dedicated to learning Lei Feng, and promote such activities throughout society, especially among young people, thus creating a powerful force for building a modern socialist country in all respects. and advancing national renewal on all fronts. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addressed a symposium Thursday marking the 60th anniversary of Lei Feng’s call to learn from Mao Zedong and other revolutionaries of the older generation. He stressed the importance of in-depth study of Mr. Xi’s important expositions on pursuing the Lei Feng spirit to guide Party members, officials and the general public to pursue lofty ideals, practice the values fundamental socialists and to consciously integrate their personal goals into hard work for the cause. of the Party and the people. Efforts should be made to deepen the study and interpretation of the Lei Feng spirit, strengthen theoretical and political guidance, and give full play to the exemplary role of Party members, officials and role models, Cai noted. He said platforms hosting activities on Lei Feng’s learning should be enriched to ensure that these activities are attractive at this time and are carried out on a regular and long-term basis.

