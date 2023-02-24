Narendra Modi, the humanitarian, has always been there for people in India and around the world

New Delhi: India has become the first responder in countries hit by natural disasters in any part of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 20. It highlighted India’s efforts during Operation Dost in Turkey following two devastating earthquakes, the worst natural calamity since the founding of the country.

He said this during a meeting with the NDRF team who returned from Turkey after the relief works.

Prime Minister Modi aptly pointed to the age-old Indian aphorism of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

But relief operations in earthquake-stricken Turkey are just the latest example. For decades, Narendra Modi has always stood tall and as a pillar of strength to help anyone in need. There are several instances where Modi has led relief operations during natural disasters in India and abroad, bringing aid to several nations in times of distress.

Modi has always been a sevak pradhan

There have been many occasions where PM Modis’ support and leadership has proven to be of great help to those in need.

On August 11, 1979, Gujarat faced an extremely painful tragedy when the dam on the Machchhu River gave way and floods wreaked havoc in Morbi and neighboring regions.

The vast waves of destruction had risen up to 30ft, claiming thousands of lives after an entire district was submerged in less than 20 minutes.

Narendra Modi, still in his twenties, quickly took action for humanitarian aid in Morbi. He led this mission from the front and micro-managed the relief operations.

Modi and his team rushed to the scene to support the survivors. He was at the forefront of all relief work planning.

Modi deployed separate teams to clear roads, clean mud from houses after floods. He deployed crews to pull the corpses out of the mud and grime and cremate them.

Modi organized huge amounts of food for the survivors and managed their distribution.

Modi also managed to bring in a team of doctors to prevent the spread of disease following the floods.

He brought together volunteers from different districts of Gujarat in Morbi to participate in the relief operations.

The trail of destruction left by the receding waters was not for the faint-hearted. But Modi did not let his determination to help those trying to rebuild what was left of their lives waver.

Modi has always operated from a place of deep empathy and has been proactively involved in people’s issues. No wonder, when the tragedy of the Surat floods in 2006 wreaked havoc, he decided that he would not drink water until the people of Surat had access to safe drinking water.

The Kutch earthquake struck on January 26, 1991. It was one of the biggest calamities to hit Gujarat in recent times. Narendra Modi led efforts to get the region back on its feet.

In 2013, a heartbreaking tragedy struck Uttarakhand. A terrible explosion of clouds caused a deluge that overwhelmed even the sacred sanctuary of Kedarnath.

Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat, played a major role in providing relief materials to residents.

Narendra Modi was the only CM who visited Dehradun at that time. Modi has asked the Congress-led state government to be given responsibility for restoring the Kedarnath Valley. He came with his officers and had all the data about Gujarat people stuck in Uttarakhand. He also handed over a check for Rs 5 crore to the state government.

The Modi government has also arranged transportation for people from other states. He had also sent trains loaded with relief materials from Gujarat.

These are just a few examples of the incidents where Narendra Modi stood firmly behind the people of India like a rock.

Modis’ outstretched hand still extends to the world

The devastating earthquake in Turkey this year was massive and claimed thousands of lives. India under Prime Minister Modi was one of the first nations to come forward to help. Several videos of Turks waving to Indian rescuers have also gone viral on social media.

Similarly, in 2015, when Nepal shuddered under a severe earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people, the Indian Air Force (IAF) sent our National Task Force team there to disaster (NDRF).

The Indian Navy was the first to arrive in the Maldives to provide drinking water to over 1,50,000 of its citizens who were facing severe drinking water shortage in December 2015.

Similarly, India was the first to respond to the devastating floods in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

India was the first to evacuate its population as well as foreigners from war zones, for example, Operation Rahat carried out in Yemen in 2015. Out of a total of 5,600 evacuees, 960 were foreign nationals.

While it is natural for a Prime Minister to be benevolent inclined towards the cause of his citizens, extending the same empathy and benevolence to those outside India and promoting their welfare is an extraordinary feat. .

It comes naturally to Modi.

As part of its humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, India has launched the Vaccine Maitri program to provide the poorest countries with equitable access to life-saving vaccines.

When thousands of Indians were caught in the middle of war-torn Yemen in 2015, the Modi government launched Operation Rahat and rescued around 4,640 Indians as well as over 900 foreign nationals.

Operation Devi Shakti has again demonstrated the prowess of Modi governments in rescuing Indians from tense situations, be it in any corner of the globe. After the Taliban besieged the Afghan capital of Kabul following the withdrawal of US troops, the Modi government sent several flights to Kabul and evacuated around 500 Indians and more than 200 Afghan nationals, including those from minority communities such as Sikhs and the Hindus.

A much larger rescue operation was the Vande Bharat campaign. The Modi government has repatriated nearly 1.8 crore Indians stranded in different countries due to Covid-19. More than 2,000,000 flights have been undertaken in arguably the largest rescue mission by any country.

If Vande Bharat was spectacular, Operation Ganga was simply amazing. A war was raging in Ukraine and thousands of Indians were stranded. Operation Ganga was launched to rescue more than 20,000 Indian nationals by providing safe passage from Ukraine and to neighboring countries such as Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.

