Imran Khan accuses PML-N of ‘threatening’ judiciary to postpone elections





PTI President Imran Khan addresses the nation via video link on February 23, 2023, in this still image from video. YouTube/PTI

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is threatening the judiciary in an attempt to prevent elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from taking place within the constitutional 90-day limit, Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan. THURSDAY.

The PTI leader, during an address to the nation, said: “The N-league is threatening the judiciary. The judiciary is being blackmailed. The reason behind this is to prevent the elections of take place within 90 days.”

The former prime minister, whose government was ousted in a no-confidence motion last year, a first in Pakistan’s history, blamed the PML-N for “buying judges” in the past.

The PTI leader, who has been calling for a snap election since being ousted in April, stressed that the elections should not be postponed beyond the constitutional limit.

Khan’s statement came a day after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial took suo motu notice of an apparent lag in the polls and formed a larger self-led bench to hear the case, the hearing of which began today.

The 9-member bench of judges was constituted two days after President Dr Arif Alvi set April 9 as the date for the Punjab and KP provincial assembly elections, a decision condemned by the government as “unconstitutional and illegal”.

While referring to Article 224 of the Constitution, the PTI leader said that caretaker governments cannot stay in power for more than 90 days. Their only job is to organize free and fair elections.

The deposed Prime Minister warned of destruction if the elections were not held within the planned 90-day deadline.

Attacking the PDM-led coalition government, he said: The longer they stay in power, the deeper the country will sink into the swamp.

Free and fair elections are the only solution to political instability in the country, he added.

“Neutral Presidency proposed by PML-N”

Turning his guns on the establishment, the ousted prime minister said: Those who call themselves neutrals offered him the presidency of the PML-Ns.

PTI MPAs forced to switch loyalties, ousted PM claims and credits former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi for not bowing to the situation which they were facing. We honored Elahi as he merged his party with PTI despite pressure, Khan said.

The PTI leader praised Parvez Elahi two days after the former Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) announced his joining the PTI along with 10 of his party’s former MPAs.

Efforts are being made to have me disqualified, Imran also claimed, adding: Those who consider themselves above the law put pressure on the justice system.

Speaking of rising inflation and deteriorating economic situation in the country, the ousted prime minister said people were ready to take to the streets. People in Sri Lanka had burned down the Prime Minister’s house in a similar situation.

Last year, in July, thousands of protesters stormed the Sri Lankan president’s official residence and torched the prime minister’s private residence in Colombo as anger escalated over the country’s worst economic crisis. .

Khan said that if they did not choose the path of peaceful protest, the nation would head down that path which would bring destruction to the country.

Earlier this week, the National Assembly unanimously approved the government’s much-needed 170 billion rupee mini-budget, a mandatory step to secure a $1.1 billion tranche of the loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF ).

The country is in dire need of funds as it battles a heartbreaking economic crisis, with foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) barely covering a month’s worth of imports.

