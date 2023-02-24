Imran Khan’s party files petition in court demanding release of detained leaders





LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Fearing that notorious intelligence agencies are torturing senior Pakistani politicians Tehreek-e-Insaf at undisclosed locations, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on Thursday filed a petition in court seeking the leaders’ release who proposed their arrest under the mass judicial arrest motion a day earlier. Punjab’s caretaker government confirmed on Thursday that police arrested 81 PTI activists, including former federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, senators Azam Swati and Waleed Iqbal (grandson of Allama Iqbal’s poet ) and the former governor of Punjab, Omar Sarfraz Cheema. Khan’s party, however, insists around 250 party workers have been detained by police in Lahore. Initially, all arrested PTI supporters were transferred to Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore, but later its leaders were transferred to an “undisclosed location”. nor the Punjab police have confirmed the location of the detained leaders, the party and the families of the arrested leaders filed a petition in the Lahore High Court on Thursday asking for their “safe collection/release”. Zain Qureshi, son of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said neither his father nor other leaders appeared in court on Thursday, nor did the Punjab government and police disclose in what prison they had been taken away. The petitioners stated that the lives of PTI leaders were at stake at the hands of the government and the police. “If the detainees are not released from their unlawful and unlawful detention, they risk suffering irreparable loss and harm,” they said, adding that the arrested PTI leaders can be charged in false and frivolous cases. in order to cause them maximum harm. The leadership of the PTI is suspicious of the treatment inflicted on the detained leaders. Earlier, Senator Azam Swati alleged that some senior ISI officers had inflicted severe torture. on him while he was in custody. The PTI fears a similar situation in the case of these arrested senior leaders. A Punjab police officer said Qureshi has been transferred to Attock prison while the other senior leaders are being held in different prisons across Punjab. which he called violation of fundamental rights, abuse of the Constitution and economic collapse. According to the party, every day a few hundred PTI workers and leaders will show up for arrest from different cities. On Thursday, workers and party leaders showed up for arrest in Peshawar. “The leaders, workers and people of Tehreek-e-Insaf left in large numbers for the (Peshawar) Central Jail,” the party said. said the party leader. The PTI dissolved its governments in the provinces of Punjab and Kyber-Pakhtaunkhawa more than a month ago. Under the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly. The nine-party PML-N-led government has said holding separate elections for the provincial and national assemblies is not possible due to the economic crisis and the public order situation. Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April last year after a no-confidence motion passed in the National Assembly, is seeking to hold new general elections in Pakistan. Khan said he launched the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (judicial arrest motion) for Haqeeqi Azadi for two main reasons. “First, this is a peaceful and non-violent protest against the attack on our constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights. We are facing false cases of FIR and National Accountability Bureau, torture in custody, attacks against journalists and social networks.” He said the campaign was against the economic collapse ’caused by a cabal of crooks who laundered billions of money in looted wealth and secured the National Reconciliation Order (NRO) (agreement) for themselves while crushing the people, especially the poor and middle class, under the burden of spiraling inflation and rising unemployment.” Khan urged people to take to the streets for “true freedom”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/pakistan/imran-khans-party-files-petition-in-court-seeks-release-of-detained-leaders/articleshow/98186290.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos