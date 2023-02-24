Pawan Khera arrested after mocking Indian Narendra Modi





Comment this story Comment NEW DELHI Opposition spokesman for the Indian National Congress sat down in front of television cameras last week and demanded an investigation into Gautam Adani, an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business mogul who has been at the center of an international controversy involving allegations of fraud. Why was there no investigation by the government led by Narendra Gautamdas Modi? asked Pawan Khera, who wryly swapped Modis’ patronymic middle name, Damodardas, with Gautamdas, implying the billionaire was so influential he might as well be the prime minister’s father. Khera glanced at his supporters, laughed and claimed it was a slip. But for many Modi supporters, the search was neither accidental nor excusable. As Khera was on his way to his party’s national convention on Thursday, he was arrested and police escorted him off a plane at New Delhi airport on suspicion of a host of crimes, including defamation of Modi, the insult to the father of Indian leaders, the promotion of enmity between groups and the criminal conspiracy. . Indian government raids BBC offices following documentary criticizing Modi Khera was released on bail seven hours later after the Supreme Court intervened in the case. But the detention of an opposition leader, however brief, has dominated national news and spilled over into Indian politics, providing the latest example of how those who oppose the rulers Indians are facing increasingly rapid and brutal reprisals. The brazen misuse of police forces to file baseless complaints against India’s main opposition and its leaders is an attempt to scare and threaten us, said Supriya Shrinate, a spokesperson for the Congress who was traveling with Khera at the time of his arrest. In a series of statements, the Congress party denounced the seizure of Kheras as undemocratic and dictatorial. Earlier this month, Indian tax authorities spent three days raiding BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai and cloning the phones of some employees. The move came after the BBC aired a documentary criticizing Modis’ handling of a 2002 sectarian riot. Although tax officials said their research provided evidence of financial irregularities, members of the Hindu nationalist Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party openly described the tax raid as a response to what they called a record BBC propaganda broadcast attacking India. Before Khera was seized, BJP officials also warned that he would face the consequences. From Amit Shah, the powerful interior minister, to local activists, BJP officials issued a series of statements condemning the Congress spokesman for what they considered a low blow. In a country where class and caste identities are often powerful forces that mobilize voters and stir up passions, Modi and his supporters have often pointed to his humble roots, which helped his father, Damodardas, at his tea stall, to become the elected leader of India as a testament. to his hard-working personality and populist good faith. By making a joke about Modis’ parentage, Khera crossed a line, Modis allies said. Make no mistake, courtier Pawan Khera’s pathetic remarks about the Prime Ministers’ father have the blessing of the highest levels of Congress, which is full of rights and disdain against a person of humble origins as Prime Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, a member of the Modis party and head of the state of Assam, said on Twitter on Monday, days before Kheras’ arrest. India will not forget or forgive those horrible words. On Thursday, Delhi police, working at the behest of Assam police under the command of Sarmas, seized Khera on his flight to central India, which included several other Congress party leaders heading to their annual party conference, was to take off. A Sarma spokesperson declined to comment. The arrest came at a time when Modi has come under increasing criticism from congressional leaders over his ties to Adani, who has been accused by US investment firm Hindenburg Research of defrauding investors using weak oversight and political favors. The allegations sparked a sell-off, which supporters of Adani and Modi called a foreign plot to destabilize India’s economy. Fraud allegations targeting Gautam Adani spark nationalist backlash in India Under an emergency Supreme Court decision, Khera was granted his release for four days, pending another hearing. He will return to court next week to face defamation charges. I was asked to disembark as if I was a terrorist, he told reporters as he left a court in west Delhi. This is not the only example of the restriction of the rights and freedoms of peoples. Today it’s me, tomorrow it could be anyone.

