Politics
Xi Jinping plays the long game with Vladimir Putin
It’s quite dark. Clearly, the US-China relationship is still looking for a floor. The railings are still in progress, says Drew Thompson, a visiting scholar at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. There is a deep animosity, a mistrust on both sides. What is most disturbing is that the Chinese government is increasingly denigrating the United States as a means of bolstering its own credibility.
China’s actions in the coming weeks will be crucial in the evolution of the Ukrainian conflict, but they will also have more important consequences.
The war in Ukraine and China’s role in the conflict now threatens to spill over into wider global divisions that could draw in Australia and other US and NATO allies.
Bidens’ presence on the streets of Kiev this week just as Wang was in Moscow highlights the growing rift between the world’s two biggest powers over Putin’s invasion.
Rather than distancing itself from a campaign that has galvanized global support for Ukraine’s interests and been a disaster for Putin, China is heading in the opposite direction.
new frontiers
Xi is expected to visit Moscow in person in the coming months and Chinese officials and state media have doubled down on their anti-Western rhetoric this week ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion.
We are expecting a visit from the President of the People’s Republic of China to Russia, we agreed, Putin told Wang when they met in Moscow on Wednesday (Thursday AEST). Everything progresses, develops. We are reaching new frontiers.
Wang previously said China’s ties with Russia were rock-solid.
Chinese state media and government officials have redoubled their anti-American rhetoric since the spy balloon incident. A barrage of editorials and Foreign Office briefings portrayed the United States and NATO as aggressors in the war.
Significantly, China’s Xinhua news agency on Monday published a 4,000-word document titled American hegemony and its perils who were critical of the United States’ global influence on economies, culture, technology, and security.
The green light has been given for the Wolf Warriors to resume trolling, Thompson says. Whether or not there is a charm offensive towards Europe and Australia, China has certainly sought to separate the United States from its allies.
China’s next move on Russia is being watched closely in Canberra at a time when the Albanian government has overseen a thaw in strained relations with Beijing. Beijing’s rhetoric towards Australia has remained positive despite the US fallout, another sign that it is seeking to isolate Washington from key allies.
Australia is currently juggling China with mixed economic and security interests, which could be exacerbated by closer Chinese relations with Moscow.
As Fortescue Metals prepares to host a delegation of business leaders and media at the upcoming Boao forum on the Chinese island of Hainan, security chief Mike Burgess this week warned against threats from unprecedented spying facing Australia.
Several paths to China
China said Friday that all parties should help Russia and Ukraine work in the same direction and resume direct dialogue as soon as possible, so as to gradually de-escalate the situation and eventually achieve a ceasefire. global fire.
But if the peace plan involves Beijing brokering some kind of truce, it is unlikely that Ukraine and NATO will be able to agree to this proposal.
Bloomberg said this week that a peace plan could call for a ceasefire and an end to arms shipments. Any Chinese proposal could potentially compete with another draft UN resolution calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Xi could also continue to use Ukraine as a tool to attack the United States, but remain on the fence, refraining from stepping up his support for the war effort. Or it could start providing weapons and military support, which the United States thinks is on the table.
China appears to be doubling down on its anti-American stance, following the reaffirmation of its relationship with Russia, said Wouter Jongbloed, chief operating officer of New York-based Exante Data. Recent Chinese diplomatic moves do not suggest that it will be a constructive player in the war in Ukraine, but rather could exert its influence to widen the conflict.
Exante, a financial consultancy that advises global investors, says there is now a 55% chance that China will step up support for Russian wartime industries and provide lethal aid such as munitions, drones and artillery. That compares to his 50% prediction just a week earlier.
Although pragmatic, with China not keen on being drawn into a global conflict, observers say it is also using Ukraine to try to galvanize domestic support at a time when the country is facing economic problems. and an increase in unemployment.
A war that distracts and weakens the United States is also in Beijing’s long-term interest as long as it does not render its most powerful ally, Russia, useless.
Owen Matthews, author and longtime Russia watcher, said the West should not underestimate China’s ability to play the long game against Ukraine. If he can formulate a plan to end the war while denying the United States and NATO a total victory over Russia, that would make him stronger diplomatically.
China’s intervention is of crucial importance for the final outcome of the conflicts, in particular because even a defeated Russia will remain powerful and dangerous unless Beijing intervenes both as a guarantor of security and as a brake on any future aggression, Matthews wrote in The viewer this week.
China is the only country in the world in a position to offer Putin the genuine security guarantees he demands as part of any post-war deal. And it is also the only country to have serious diplomatic and strategic influence over the Kremlin.
While Xi’s smart move, according to Matthews, is to suspend serious military support for Russia, that won’t necessarily be the outcome. Beijing does more than $1.5 trillion in annual trade with the United States and only $100 billion with Russia.
However, there are growing signs that China’s strategic and ideological interests may trump economic interests when it comes to Ukraine. This is despite Xi’s focus on fixing China’s economy since he lifted COVID-19 restrictions in January.
China’s relationship with Russia is also complex. The dynamic between the two big neighbors has been swinging for centuries since Chinese armies forced Russian settlers out of Siberia in the 17th century.
