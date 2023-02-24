Boris Johnson gives Rishi Sunak yet another headache





Boris Johnson has added to Rishi Sunak’s Brexit woes by signaling his opposition to the First Ministers’ deal on Northern Ireland. The former prime minister, now an influential figure in the back seats, declined to guarantee he would support a Northern Ireland Protocol deal brokered by his successor. Instead, Johnson praised the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the controversial legislation that would tear up key parts of the post-Brexit deal for the region. Currently awaiting passage through the House of Lords, the bill could be dropped by Sunak as a goodwill gesture if a new deal with the EU is reached. Sunak is already facing pressure from Tory Brexiteer and DUP MPs demanding that the current Irish Sea border be removed and that EU laws and European court judgments not be enforced in Northern Ireland. Johnson, in a Sky News interview marking the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, was briefly asked about the post-Brexit deal he brokered which was the source of bitter political clashes in Belfast and Westminster. He said: I think it’s important to wait and see what may be, but I think the best way forward, as I said when I was leading the government, is the draft Northern Ireland Act, which very comfortably cleared the Commons, I think without modification, when I was in office and only a few months ago. So I think that’s the best way to go. Asked about his support for any deal by Sunak, he said: I think the best thing is to continue with the Northern Ireland Bill which we have agreed, it is a very good bill, it solves all the problems, it solves the problems we have in the Irish Sea, it solves the paperwork, VAT etc., it’s a great piece of legislation and it doesn’t create any other problems in the economy of the whole island of Ireland. The protocol, agreed as part of Britain’s Brexit deal, effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, which means controls on products from Britain. The situation led to the collapse of power-sharing in Northern Ireland, with the DUP protesting the barrier to trade with the rest of the UK. Downing Street has set no deadline to resolve the issue, but the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April adds to the imperative to get a deal done quickly.

