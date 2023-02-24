Report of World Bank Group President David Malpasss meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi





NEW DELHI, February 22, 2023 Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Malpass commended India for maintaining strong growth during the global downturn and encouraged further progress to improve the business-enabling environment and advance India’s energy transition. President Malpass and Prime Minister Modi discussed India at Amrit Kaal and the goal of achieving and sustaining 8% growth as India nears 100e anniversary of its independence in 2047. President Malpass stressed the importance of increasing private sector investment and trade credit growth as India strengthens its competitiveness in global value chains. President Malpass has encouraged the expansion of capital markets and more avenues for delisting companies in order to attract large new flows of foreign direct investment. President Malpass and Prime Minister Modi also discussed the role and cost of various subsidies and the importance of targeted support to small farmers and vulnerable sectors. President Malpass welcomed the government’s new budget and the recent stability of the rupee, which are two key steps towards rapid and sustainable growth. President Malpass expressed the World Bank Group’s support for increased participation of women in the labor market, infrastructure expansion, green finance, sustainable agriculture and renewable energy. President Malpass and Prime Minister Modi also discussed agricultural policies that can increase crop efficiency and yields while making better use of scarce water and electricity resources, as well as the LiFE initiative for raising awareness of the environment in the world. Ahead of the G20 Summit hosted by the Government of India, President Malpass and Prime Minister Modi discussed India’s priorities, action on the debt of low-income and vulnerable middle-income countries, and the role and evolution of international financial institutions.

