What to watch out for in Xi Jinping’s Ukraine war peace plan





Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver a major speech on Friday outlining a peace plan for the war in Ukraine. Here are three questions analysts are looking for answers to. 1. Will China provide military aid to Russia? If so, what kind? Experts believe that China is unlikely to supply arms to Russia. US and European officials recently cited reports that Beijing is considering the possibility, although it has so far refrained from sending lethal aid such as artillery shells. Responding to such concerns, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press conference on Wednesday that it was baseless speculation. Researcher James Char of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) believes that the claim of arms supply to Russia remains speculation. But Beijing is exploiting Moscow’s predicament by buying more Russian goods at a discount since the conflict began, while avoiding transactions that could risk secondary sanctions, he said. I think the leadership of the Communist Party of China would not want to take that risk, especially since the Chinese economy is still recovering from its previous zero-Covid policy, Dr Char added. Other experts said China’s arms supply to Russia could be seen as an escalation of war and worsening relations with the United States and other Western countries, running counter to recent Beijing’s efforts to restore ties. Dr. Benjamin Ho of the RSIS China program said China’s goal is simple: as long as war does not spill over into China, it is in Beijing’s interest to distract all major players in Ukraine. The West’s stalemate in a conflict with Russia clearly plays to Beijing’s advantage. Whether that forces China to send lethal weapons or not, I leave that to other people’s imaginations. 2. What specific proposals will Xi make to end the war? Dr. Chen Gang, a senior fellow at the East Asian Institute, believes that Mr. Xi’s peace initiative would be to ask both sides to agree to a ceasefire and resume peace talks. He could ask other countries to stop supplying arms to Ukraine and Ukraine to promise not to join the US-led NATO military alliance. He is likely to say that Russia’s security concerns must be respected. These are part of China’s basic stance on the war, and Dr Chen does not expect any significant policy change to be announced. I don’t think they will ask Russia to withdraw to the positions before February 2022 or to give up Crimea. China declined to condemn Russia’s action or call it an invasion, instead taking Moscow’s line that NATO had provoked the conflict. But Beijing has also said it is against war and the use of nuclear weapons.

