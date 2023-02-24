‘Hamein sirf Modi chahiye’: A Pakistani wants Prime Minister Modi to fix the country. show

Pakistani YouTuber Sana Amjad recently posted a video in which a Pakistani expressed his frustration with the current situation in his country and said he wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead Pakistan instead of Shehbaz Sharif. The man argued that if Modi was in charge, Pakistanis would be a better place to live. Within hours, the video went viral.

“Bus Hamen Modi Mil Jaye, Na hamen Nawaz Sharif chahiye, Na Imran, Na Benazir chahiye, General Musharraf bhi nahi chahiye” Desire of a Pakistani pic.twitter.com/Wbogbet2KF — Meenakshi Joshi ( ) (@IMinakshiJoshi) February 23, 2023

The man said he believed Modi was a great leader and a good person, and that Indians could buy groceries at reasonable prices.

“I would like Pakistan not to be separated from India. Then we would buy tomatoes at PKR 20/kg, chicken at PKR 150/kg and petrol at PKR 50 per litre,” he said. he stated in the viral video.

He lamented that Pakistanis cannot feed their children at night and that they have failed to establish Islam in their country. “It’s unfortunate that we have an Islamist nation but we couldn’t establish Islam here,” he added.

He argued that Pakistanis must stop comparing themselves to India as there is no comparison between the two countries.

He said “Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much. If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn’t need Nawaz sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even (late former military leader) General (Parvez) Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi because only he can deal with all the evil elements in the country. India is currently the fifth largest economy in the world while we are nowhere.

“I am ready to live under Modi. Modi is a great man, he is not a bad human being. Indians get tomatoes and chicken at reasonable rates. When you cannot feed your children the night, you start ruining the country you were born in,” he added.

“I pray to the Almighty to give us Modi and let him rule our country,” he said with tears in his eyes.

He said Pakistanis must stop comparing themselves to India “because there is no comparison” between the two countries.