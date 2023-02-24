Explainer: Turkey’s press freedom decline continues as Erdogan penalizes 3 broadcasters





Turkey’s media watchdog has fined three broadcasters, Halk TV, Tele 1 and FOX, for their coverage of the recent earthquake in the south of the country which killed more than 42,000 people. The fines were calculated based on the channels’ revenue for the previous month and were imposed for highlighting government shortcomings in its response to the disaster, according to a Guardian report. All three channels are said to be known for their editorial stance critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Halk TV is closely aligned with Turkey’s main opposition party, the CHP. Erdogan’s government has been criticized for its handling of the earthquake, which has become a key issue in the upcoming elections. The opposition leader, who is in a close race with Erdogan according to polls, led the criticism as many affected families expressed anger at the government’s failure to respond effectively. In October, Turkey passed a law that could lead to up to three years in prison for those who spread “fake news”. Reporters Without Borders’ 2022 press freedom ranking places Turkey 149th out of 180. Halk TV and Tele 1 were fined 5% of their January revenue and suspended a their daily broadcasts for five days. Additionally, Halk TV and FOX TV were fined 3% of their January revenue for different violations. Ilhan Tasci, a member of the regulator’s board appointed by opposition parties, confirmed the sanctions. State of the media in Turkey Turkey, once considered a beacon of democracy in the Middle East, has seen a steady decline in press freedom under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Since coming to power in 2003, Erdogan has gradually consolidated his control over the media, leading to a dire state of journalism in the country. One of the most alarming trends in Turkey is the use of legal and extralegal means to silence journalists who criticize Erdogan’s government. Turkey currently has the highest number of imprisoned journalists in the world, with over 80 journalists behind bars in 2021. The government has used a variety of charges to jail journalists, including terrorism-related offences, insulting the president, and broadcasting of propaganda. In many cases, these charges have been leveled against journalists for simply covering sensitive topics or expressing dissenting opinions. For example, in 2017, prominent journalist Ahmet Sik was arrested for criticizing the government’s handling of a corruption scandal. Similarly, in 2020, journalist Can Dundar was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for reporting on the activities of Turkish intelligence services in Syria. In addition to jailing journalists, Erdogan’s government has also targeted media critical of the government. Since 2016, the government has shut down more than 200 media outlets, including newspapers, TV channels and radio stations. Many of these outlets were closed by emergency decrees following the failed July 2016 coup attempt, which Erdogan blamed on supporters of US cleric Fethullah Gulen. However, the crackdown has extended beyond those linked to Gulen, with independent and opposition media outlets also under threat of closure. In 2019, the last remaining opposition newspaper, Cumhuriyet, was sold to a pro-government businessman, ending its independence. Government control over the media has also been reinforced by its ownership of media companies. Erdogan’s close allies and family members control many of Turkey’s largest media conglomerates, which has allowed the government to influence the content of media coverage. For example, pro-government media have been accused of ignoring or downplaying issues such as the crackdown on the Kurdish minority, corruption allegations against government officials, and the economic crisis facing the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/explainer-turkeys-decline-in-press-freedom-continues-as-erdogan-penalises-3-broadcasters-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

