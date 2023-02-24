Xi Jinping releases his peace plan





China as a peacemaker. President Xi Jinping is due to deliver a speech on Friday, February 24, setting out the broad outlines of a peace plan for the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis . The Chinese number one will present his vision of international relations based on dialogue and negotiation and will reaffirm its opposition any form of hegmony , cold war mentality, unilateralism and block confrontation . Its peace plan should include, at the same time, the reference to respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Charter of the United Nations and the consideration of the legitimate safety concerns of Russia. China could offer a ceasefire, an end to arms deliveries and the opening of negotiations. The Chinese Foreign Minister will make public, on the same day, a document containing Beijing’s proposals. kyiv refuses any territorial haggling China did not consult us, said, in advance, a senior Ukrainian official, quoted by AFP. For Ukraine, he continued, the red lines are the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for Ukrainian territorial integrity, refusing any possibility of bargaining about this question. Without having any illusions about the short-term chances of resolving the conflict, Beijing is positioning itself as a champion of peace to show the limits of the posture of Western countries, in need of clarity on the aims of the war led by Ukraine against the Russian invader. China will do its best to mediate, but the effectiveness of a peace plan depends on the two warring parties. commented, the day before the speech, the world timesEnglish-language publication of the Chinese Communist Party. Given that Kiev is deeply influenced by Washington, which is not interested in an immediate ceasefire but prefers a protracted conflict to continue to weaken Moscow and change the status quo by force, it is really difficult to see a formula for peace workable that both parties can accept. Chinese arms deliveries? At the same time, the UN Security Council will meet in the presence of the heads of American, British, French and Ukrainian diplomats. Washington plans to declassify and publish information collected by its intelligence services, according to which China plans to supply weapons to Russia. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically denied the American allegations, repeated by the Secretary General of NATO. A familiar trick of the United States and other member countries of the Atlantic Alliance, said his spokesman, the largest source of armaments for the battlefield in Ukraine. Since the start of the war, China has offered Russian President Vladimir Putin its economic, financial and diplomatic support, while refraining from supplying arms. State-controlled Chinese companies have nevertheless sold drones and other dual-use equipment, both civilian and military, to Russia. Going further would be a qualitative leap, exposing Beijing to secondary sanctions from the US Treasury and the risk of a break with the West. According to Alexey Muraviev, professor at Curtin University (Perth, Australia), the Chinese government prefers to play the balancing act by supplying weapons through private companies controlled by the state, from North Korea or the Wagner group, rather than directly from the Russian army. The relationship with Moscow is part of a long-term Chinese strategy aimed at promoting an alternative international order this American hegmony. To counter, among other things, Washington’s initiatives in the Indo-Pacific as well as NATO’s activism, which identifies China as a systematic dfi in its latest strategic concept.

