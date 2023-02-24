PM, Maryam pressuring judges to avoid polls: Imran – Pakistan





LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz of pressuring the top judiciary to avoid general elections to the assemblies of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the constitutional period of 90 days.

They attack the justice system to blackmail and pressure judges, he said in a televised address from his Zaman Park residence.

This is a watershed moment in Pakistan and the country’s top judiciary must stand up and ensure that Article 224 of the constitution is carried out in its true spirit, Mr Khan urged the judges.

He said only free and fair general elections could help pull the country out of economic and political crises.

The PTI sacrificed its two provincial governments which constitute 60% of Pakistan, just to make way for elections aimed at restoring political stability, which will eventually bring economic stability to the country, he explained.

Mr Khan chastised the PDM government and accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of being biased. He alleged that interim anti-PTI governments had been appointed in Punjab and KP, adding that the two administrations were following the instructions of Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman respectively.

Alleges caretaker governments overstepped authority, claims detained PTI leaders treated as terrorists

The ECP, he said, had also reassigned those 22 civilian and police officers to Punjab whom his party had accused of instigating violence against PTI leaders and workers during its May 25 protest march. from last year.

Mr Khan said the outgoing caretaker government of Punjab was also playing a partisan role in Jaffar Leghari’s by-election in Jampur. He said the police and civil administration were threatening PTI leaders and workers and bringing fabricated lawsuits against them while openly supporting the PML-N candidate.

Although the only duty of the caretaker governments was to hold free and fair elections, they were doing something quite different from that task, he claimed. He stressed that the caretaker government had no mandate to disband the joint investigation team charged with investigating the assassination attempt against him.

Elahi is honored

Imran Khan said he honored his ally former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi by offering him the post of PTI chairman because he and his son Moonis Elahi had come under all kinds of pressure, including from the neutrals so as not to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

The neutrals did everything possible to ensure that the Punjab Assembly was not dissolved so that the province could not contest the general elections in 90 days, he alleged.

Praising party leaders and workers, who courted arrests in Lahore and Peshawar, Mr Khan said the government would see another show of popular fearlessness in Rawalpindi on Friday (today). The PTI workers are to be arrested by the Rawalpindi court on Friday.

Referring to reports that the Punjab police were transferring political prisoners from parties to different districts, Mr Khan regretted that these prisoners were being treated as terrorists. Shah Mahmood Qureshi was taken to Attock, Asad Umer to Layyah and Senator Azam Swati to DG Khan, he added.

The PDM government at the Center wanted to scare the Pakistanis but they came out and smashed the idols of fear, he added.

Posted in Dawn, February 24, 2023

