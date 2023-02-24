“Humein sirf PM Modi chahiye…”: Pakistani’s desperate plea goes viral





Pakistani man’s desperate plea saying ‘hume Modi chahiye’ goes viral Islamabad: In a viral video posted by Pakistani YouTuber Sana Amjad, a fellow Pakistani is heard speaking out against the Shehbaz Sharif government over the situation in the country and saying that they could also have purchased goods at reasonable prices if Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled Pakistan. In the viral video, a journalist can be heard asking a local why the slogan “Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe India chale jaao” (Run for your life away from Pakistan, even if it means taking refuge in India) was being thrown around the streets , he responds by saying that he wishes he hadn’t been born in Pakistan. The local said he wished the partition hadn’t happened because he and his compatriots would then have been able to buy essentials at reasonable prices and feed their children every night. “I would like Pakistan not to be separated from India. Then we would buy tomatoes at PKR 20/kg, chicken at PKR 150/kg and petrol at PKR 50 per litre,” he said. he stated in the viral video. “It’s unfortunate that we have an Islamist nation but we couldn’t establish Islam here,” he added. Pakistan wants PM Modi Watch the Pakistani rant on the pain of living in Pakistan here: Bus Hamen Modi Mil Jaye, Na hamen Nawaz Sharif chahiye, Na Imran, Na Benazir chahiye, General Musharraf bhi nahi t.co/sXuPu2L0Bf — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023 Wishing for “no one but Narendra Modi”, he said “Modi is much better than us, his people respect him and follow him so much. If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn’t need Nawaz Sharif or Benazir or Imran , not even (late former military leader) General (Parvez) Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi because only he can deal with all the evil elements in the country. India is currently the fifth largest economy in the world while we are nowhere. “I am ready to live under Modi. Modi is a great man, he is not a bad human being. Indians get tomatoes and chicken at reasonable rates. When you cannot feed your children the night, you start ruining the country you were born in,” he added. “I pray to the Almighty to give us Modi and let him rule our country,” he said with tears in his eyes. He said Pakistanis must stop comparing themselves to India “because there is no comparison” between the two countries.

