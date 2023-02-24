Recent clashes with Chinese companies in Indonesia could fuel political manipulation

A deadly incident last month involving a Chinese-owned mining company raises the specter of political opportunists exploiting anti-China sentiments ahead of Indonesia’s 2024 elections.

On January 14, 2023, an Indonesian and a Chinese were kill during protests at the Gunbuster Nickel Industry (PT GNI) smelter. The smelter, owned by Chinas Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry, is in Morowali District, Central Sulawesi. Led by workers demanding better security and pay, the protests were the latest in a series of industrial clashes in Sulawesi. These came as the island saw a boom in investment in nickel mining, with nickel being a vital component of batteries for electric vehicles, an industry Indonesia is keen to develop.

These incidents underscore the importance of government control of working conditions. When violence occurs, it compounds the broader negative sentiment towards Chinese investment in Indonesia. As the 2024 elections approach, there is a risk that such incidents could be exploited by elements eager to stoke anti-China sentiment for political gain.

As China’s economic rise has accelerated, recent election campaigns among some Asian recipients of Chinese investment have been marred by anti-China rhetoric. In 2018, oppositions in Malaysia And The Maldives won the elections after criticizing the pro-China policies of their incumbent governments.

In the 2019 Indonesian elections, then presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto deplored the government’s decision to allow a massive influx of Chinese workers into Indonesia. It was a shaky electoral strategy, as voters might have mistaken his criticism for a long-standing resentment of the perceived and actual economic dominance of Chinese-Indonesians. Especially for the conservative religious followers of Prabowos, such an amalgam would have bolstered their sectarian agenda.

Bigotry, especially that caused by prejudice against Chinese Indonesians, is irrational. More than 50 percent of respondents in the Indonesian National Survey Project 2022, for example, believe that Chinese Indonesians can still be loyal to China. This finding suggests that stereotypes about Chinese Indonesians remain strong.

Such an anti-Chinese fear campaign illustrates a persistent obstacle in Indonesia’s handling of ethnic issues.

While criticism of President Joko Widodos’ pro-China policies motivated some of the opposition’s campaign rhetoric in 2019, it’s possible that such tactics could be used against any 2024 presidential candidate who shares his outlook. Critics could overlook the risks of inflaming sentiment on the ground to whip up support for their own candidate.

Shortly after the January 2023 incident, Vice Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Anwar Abbas, a critic of Widodo, suspected that what the Chinese extract is far more than they reported to the government, essentially alleging that Chinese companies may be engaging in misconduct. In 2020, Abbas hinted that the Omnibus (job creation) law was an attempt to attract foreign investment from China.

Meanwhile, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) MP Mulyanto claimed the government was soft on Chinese investors and tough on local workers. He urged that PT RNB’s license be revoked if it broke regulations.

China is one of Indonesia’s largest investors, with $3.2 billion in investments in 2022, and has been Indonesia’s largest trading partner for the past nine years, with 2022 trade volume reaching $124.3 billion. These trends have led to a steady influx of Chinese guest workers, who now account for some 44.34% (about 42,900) of all Foreign workers in Indonesia.

Some opponents have linked concern over such numbers of Chinese workers to anti-Chinese sentiments. In 2021, the aforementioned Mulyanto, whose parliamentary committee oversees the energy and industry sectors, hinted that the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Panjaitan, was responsible for the influx. Mulyantos’ claim that these workers were unskilled was echoed by other PKS politicians who also lamented the government’s decision to allow their entry under COVID-19 restrictions.

In mid-2022, former Jakarta governor and former head of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Sutiyoso expressed concern that these Chinese workers would never come back in China. He added that they would multiply in Indonesia and ethnic Chinese people would dominate the country, citing Malaysia and Singapore as examples. Sutiyoso considers himself a nationalist and joined the National Democratic Party (NasDem) in 2021. Whatever Sutiyoso’s motives, his past jobs would mean he understands the dangerous implications of making such claims.

There has been some pushback against Sutiyoso’s rhetoric. Chinese Indonesian politician from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Grace Natalie saw his remarks as racist, which could cause a rift in Indonesian society. Garuda Party politician Teddy Gusnaidi suggested that Sutiyoso may have violated Law No. 40 (2018) on the Elimination of Racial and Ethnic Discrimination.

Such an anti-Chinese fear campaign illustrates a persistent obstacle in Indonesia’s handling of ethnic issues. As long as some political elites treat Chinese Indonesians as outsiders whose numbers and access to certain jobs or resources should be limited, bigotry will persist.

Separately, the issue of Chinese workers fueled the antiquated narrative of a communist threat. Some 46.4% of the 1,000 respondents in a 2021 survey believed it was possible that communism could be revived in Indonesia. Although the survey question may be biased, with mostly China-related options, respondents linked this possibility to the large number of Chinese workers (chosen by 12.3 percent), reliance on Indonesia Chinese COVID-19 vaccines (11.8 percent), China’s desire to annex Natunas waters (9.4 percent), and China’s control over Indonesia’s economy (9 percent) . Previously, 26% of 1,203 people surveyed in a 2020 poll by another institute believed that China-Indonesia relations could revive communism.

It is possible that some politicians and their supporters will exploit anti-China sentiments on the ground to win votes by 2024. It is incumbent on the central government to prevent or limit the fallout from recent and future China-related industrial clashes that may aggravate these feelings.

2023/48