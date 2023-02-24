YouTube closes channel famous for satirizing Chinese dictator Xi Jinping





A YouTube channel called RutersXiaoFanQi disappeared from the platform on Monday after years of satirizing Chinese dictator Xi Jinping. Internet freedom advocates fear the channel has been taken down by Chinese Communist Party censors who have weaponized YouTube’s copyright infringement rules. Radio Libre Asia (FRG) noted Tuesday that the channel’s latest video appears to have been a fake news broadcast that mocked Xi for trying to become emperor and for claiming honorary college degrees when his real education was at the elementary school level. A former contributor to RutersXiaoFanQi whose odd name mixes a misspelled Reuters with a Chinese phrase that means humiliation told RFA the channel was killed for using copyrighted music in its music videos . Active member of RutersXiaoFanQi said the shutdown was a case of Chinese censors exploiting YouTube’s system to automatically shut down channels that receive too many complaints, a tactic China has used in the past. These Chinese companies must have been instructed by the government to weaponize copyright claims, the source said, suggesting Chinese state media may also have filed bogus complaints because the videos borrowed some of their images. . Such satirical manipulations wouldn’t violate US copyright law, but they could be enough to trigger a YouTube ban. The Chinese Communist Party is notoriously vigorous in stopping satire, especially slurs against Xi, as it fears that humorous videos are very effective in spreading dissenting ideas. A key element of this type of satire is that it is a cheap way to demolish party authority, RFA correspondent RutersXiaoFanQi explained. A short video that is only three points will obviously attract more viewers than a long book about the evil done by the party. “These videos may attack the evil done under the Chinese Communist Party in a funny way, and in a short period of time, which is very harmful to the party’s regime for maintaining stability,” the anonymous source said. Another online satirist known as @GFWFrog on Twitter told RFA that the free world should do something to stop Beijing from extending its censorship tentacles outside of China. The Chinese Communist Party is very thin-skinned when it comes to jokes that are not sanctioned by the Politburo. The mockery of Xi Jinping may attract satirists stopped with remarkable speed, usually under the accusation that their insults might create trouble or incite subversion. The Party officially classifies puns as misinformation. Cartoon bears have been exile because they look like Xi. When Chinese protesters sarcastically waved blank sheets of paper as symbols of protest, defying the authorities to arrest them for nothing, the authorities rose to the challenge. Even things as simple and popular as steamed buns were targeted by Chinese communist censors because they became a symbol of mocking Xi Jinping for pretending to be an ordinary citizen in contact with the ordinary man. Censorship on YouTube and other American social media platforms is a major point of contention, even without the Chinese Communist Party creeping in to destroy accounts it doesn’t like. Outgoing YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki was supportive of speech control efforts during the pandemic, and her successor, Neal Mohan, will be even worse, if his past enthusiasm for silencing all but the most “authoritative” voices is something to see.

