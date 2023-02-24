TURES CHRONICLE: Turks and Syrians Facing Post-Earthquake Catastrophe: Their Governments – LaGrange Daily News





TURES CHRONICLE: Turks and Syrians Facing Post-Earthquake Catastrophe: Their Governments Posted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 AAn estimated 50,000 Turks and Syrians have or will have perished in southern Turkey and northern Syria. But the Turks and Syrians face a powerful counterattack: their own regimes. These governments may very well have taken a natural disaster and made it a human responsibility. Before the Earth quake, there were already problems. In Syria, the bloody civil war on multiple fronts weakened all the infrastructure the regime had in place, which also hampered the response. A ceasefire is needed to save lives, not just from the earthquake, but from survivors who remain homeless, frozen to death, deprived of food and basic necessities, who are not rebels, but the victims. The endemic corruption and deregulation of the building and construction industry in Turkey may have helped produce so many buildings that weren’t built to code, to survive an earthquake. These represented the historical death toll in Turkey. Yes, the current regime has arrested some construction contractors, but has there been any real investigation into those in government and the legislature who were supposed to have upheld the law? As Foreign Policy magazine concludes, powerful earthquakes kill people, but they’re deadliest in countries like Turkey, where building regulations aren’t enforced, unqualified loyalists hold key positions, independent state institutions do not exist, civil society organizations have been destroyed and the interests of the corrupt few come first. As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan struggles to defend his response to last Monday’s devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, videos from a few years ago have emerged showing him hailing some of the housing projects that are taking place. collapsed, killing thousands. Critics say contractors have been allowed to ignore crucial safety rules, boosting their profits but putting residents at risk. As Forbes reports, the government has been busy targeting dissidents and journalists who report how bad things are. The Turkish government’s response to the earthquake has come under heavy criticism from opposition leaders and members of the public. Anger over the response has been strongest in the hard-hit province of Hatay and its capital Antakya, whose residents say rescue efforts have been slow. Erdogan finally traveled to the province on Wednesday after being repeatedly challenged by opposition leaders. Despite being in the midst of a tragedy, the Turkish leader has publicly lambasted his political rivals while his regime has cracked down on dissent. On Wednesday, police took 18 people into custody and arrested five for posting provocative messages about the disaster on social media. Journalists covering the disaster were also targeted for spreading misinformation. This is what the authoritarians do. And governments are also going after Turkish celebrities who raise funds to help earthquake victims, as many Turks understandably trust these charities over the regime, according to the Stockholm Center for Freedom. So please donate to help the earthquake victims, but try to make sure it goes to those affected, not those who may have played a part in the disaster.

