Russia’s war on Ukraine: China calls for ceasefire and peace talks

Status: 02/24/2023 06:42

China generally maintains close contact with Russia. In the war in Ukraine, he now wants to present himself as a conflict solver and, in a 12-point document, calls, among other things, for a ceasefire and peace negotiations.

China has called for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Beijing has also called for peace talks to end the war.

The demands are part of a 12-point plan released by the State Department on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It also calls for an end to Western sanctions against Russia, measures to secure nuclear facilities, the establishment of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and measures to ensure grain exports.

The proposal reiterates Beijing’s widely known positions

China has tried to portray itself as neutral in the conflict, while remaining in close partnership with Russia and has avoided criticizing the Moscow invasion or even using that term to describe it. Meanwhile, Beijing has repeatedly accused the West of provoking the conflict and fanning the flames by supplying arms to Ukraine.

The Chinese proposal mainly reiterates long-established Chinese positions, including the reference to the need to effectively guarantee the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries.

China calls for ending Cold War mentality

At the same time, it is also required that the legitimate security interests of all States be taken seriously. With this, China is referring to Russia’s argument that it must defend itself against the United States and NATO.

The government in Beijing is also calling for an end to a Cold War mentality – a standard Chinese term for what the People’s Republic sees as US hegemony and interference in the affairs of other countries.

Beijing wants to make ‘Chinese wisdom’ available

On Thursday, China refrained from passing a non-binding UN General Assembly resolution calling on Russia to end the fighting and withdraw its troops.

Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told participants at a security conference in Beijing that his country wanted to play a role in ending the war. China fears the war could escalate further and spin “out of control”. Beijing will continue to call for peace talks and provide “Chinese wisdom” to reach a political agreement.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned in an interview with the AP news agency that he saw signs that China might be supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recently, the United States had also expressed concern that China might supply weapons to Russia, which China dismisses as false information.

Zelenskyj hails Beijing’s peace proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had welcomed a Chinese proposal aimed at peace in Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, even before its publication. He talked about an important first step.

“In general, I think the fact that China has started talking about peace in Ukraine, I think it’s not bad,” Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez.

Regarding the ceasefire demanded by China, the Ukrainian government has said in the past that it will only be ready if Russian troops fully withdraw from Ukraine. Otherwise, the concern is that Russia could use a ceasefire to reposition itself for another attack.

Foreign Affairs Committee chairman doubts China’s role as mediator

The chairman of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth, has little hope in the peace initiative announced by China. “The Chinese are not acting neutral in this war, but are supporting Russia politically and economically,” the SPD politician told the ntv.de news site. He is therefore very skeptical about China’s ability to credibly assume the role of mediator. Beijing could persuade Putin to back down in Ukraine if he wanted to, but he doubted the will was there.

Relations between Russia and China were also on display just weeks before the start of the war a year ago, when China’s head of state and party leader Xi and Russian President Putin vowed friendship without boundaries. Since then, the People’s Republic has steadily expanded its relations with Russia. Trade between the two neighboring countries has increased considerably since the start of the war.

With information from Benjamin Eyssel, studio ARD Beijing