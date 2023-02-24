Third day in East Kalimantan, Jokowi enjoys the morning atmosphere at IKN





President Joko Widodo or Jokowi reviews the construction progress of the presidential candidate at the presidential palace in the capital of the Archipelago (IKN) of North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan on Thursday (23/2/2023). He is also optimistic about holding the 2024 Indonesian Independence Day ceremony at the IKN. “This area is the palace area, the presidential palace, which I am optimistic that next year in August, God willing, the ceremony will be held here,” Jokowi told reporters after the inspection on Thursday (23 /2/2023). “If you look at the landscape and others, I’ve already spoken with the designers, on-field executors, on-field coaching, on-field managers, I’m optimistic, God willing, it will be over” , he continued. Jokowi said there were no changes in the design of IKN’s development. It’s just that, there may be slight adjustments to the design of the IKN Presidential Palace during the construction process. “Yes (the design) is the same, but later in the field there will be some adjustments,” he said. Jokowi said that the IKN presidential palace was built by the best sons and daughters of Indonesia, so it was very special. Later, the presidential palace will be immediately occupied when it is completed. “Yes, it’s busy, it’s over, how come it’s not busy. All the ministries too, even though not all the staff have been brought in so it’s crowded here. S ‘there is a crowd is that we need restaurants, schools, kindergarten, primary, middle school, university high school, we need hospitals, clinics, entertainment, shopping centers and others’, Jokowi said. He thinks that IKN attracts investors to invest their capital. The reason is that IKN has a different atmosphere than other cities. “The vibe is different, we provide vibe. That’s the central realm of government, but beyond that is differentiation, which is different. That’s what we sell, the experience, the atmosphere,” Jokowi said.

