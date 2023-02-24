Turkey lowers interest rate by 50 basis points

Turkey’s central bank on Thursday cut its key rate by 50 basis points from 9% to 8.5% as the country continues to recover from the devastating earthquake that affected millions of lives.

The move, which marks the resumption of a series of interest rate cuts in 2022 despite high inflation, was in line with Reuters expectations and is the lowest one-week repo rate in more than two years, according to Refinitiv data.

“It has become even more important to maintain favorable financial conditions to preserve the industrial production growth momentum and the positive employment trend after the earthquake,” the central bank said. said in a press releaseadding that the impact of the earthquake is still being thoroughly assessed.

Two back-to-back earthquakes shook Turkey and Syria earlier this month, and were the region’s strongest in nearly a century with the death toll exceeding 46,000 so far.

“While the earthquake is expected to affect economic activity in the short term, it is not expected to have a permanent impact on the performance of the Turkish economy in the medium term,” the statement said.

The country’s most recent annual inflation rate in January was 57.68%.

With reconstruction costs estimated in the billions of dollars, the disaster has further dragged Turkey into its downward economic spiral.

Turkey’s monetary policy is based on pursuing growth and export competition rather than easing inflation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shares the unorthodox view that raising interest rates increases inflation rather than controlling it.

The policy significantly weakened Turkey’s currency last year and pushed the country’s inflation rates to record highs.

THE turkish lira stable at 18.87 against the greenback following the central bank’s decision.