Nagaland Election 2023: PM Modi addresses BJP-NDPP election rally in Dimapur





Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his arrival Nagaland Election 2023 : Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated Prime Minister Modi ahead of his public address in Dimapur on Friday. The prime minister addressed a campaign rally in Chumoukedima district to campaign for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi attended the rally of the BJP-NDPP, which are the only two parties to have entered into a pre-election alliance. "The Congress leaders in Delhi have never looked to Nagaland and never given importance to the stability and prosperity of the state. The Congress has always run the government of Nagaland from a distance from Delhi. From Delhi to Dimapur, Congress has been indulging in family politics," Prime Minister Modi told the rally. "Today, the central government is giving free rations to thousands of families in Nagaland. This is happening because we don't consider the 8 Northeastern states as ATMs like the Congress party used to. For us, the 8 states of the North East are 'Ashta Lakshmi'," he added. "After several decades, there have been no incidents of violence in the assembly elections in Tripura as there is a BJP government in the state," Prime Minister Modi in Nagaland said today. Announcing Modi's visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said visits by key BJP leaders to the poll-linked state show the party's concern for the future of Nagaland and its relationship with the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). BJP Chairman JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have spoken at campaign rallies in Nagaland over the past week. The BJP-NDPP alliance will compete for all seats in the 60-member House.

