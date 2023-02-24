Politics
Boris Johnson hints he may not back Rishi Sunaks deal with Northern Ireland | Brexit
Boris Johnson has hinted he may not support a proposed Northern Ireland Protocol deal by Rishi Sunak, pressuring the PM to relaunch a controversial bill that would unilaterally override parts of the Brexit treaty .
His intervention came on Thursday when it emerged that lawyers advising Conservative Party eurosceptics had submitted new proposals to Sunak to end the EU’s rule of law in Northern Ireland, one of the main points friction in the negotiations between the UK and the EU on the protocol.
The proposals have been sent to Downing Street, senior ministers and the European Commission as Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris travels to Brussels for further talks with the commission’s deputy chairman , Maro efovi.
In an interview with Sky News, Johnson said it was important that we wait to see what might be in the Sunaks deal. But the former Prime Minister went on to say: I think the best way forward, as I said when I was in government, is the Northern Ireland Bill, which, you know, has very comfortably cleared the Commons, I think without modification, while I was in office only a few months ago. So I think that’s the best way to go.
The bill, which would allow the UK to unilaterally tear up some Brexit deals for Northern Ireland, has been shelved amid EU-UK talks.
Johnson said: This is a very good bill. It solves all problems. This solves the problems we have in the Irish Sea, solves paperwork, VAT etc. It is an excellent bill and creates no further problems in the economy of the whole island of Ireland. So I’m going with that one.
The bill would allow the UK government to ignore parts of the protocol hated by traders with Northern Ireland, but critics say it would breach international law and that if the UK government ever tries to use it , the EU could retaliate by imposing tariffs on imports from Britain.
Proposals to Sunak from eurosceptic legal advisers suggested a system that would mean that any company exporting to the EU that breached EU regulations would be sued in UK courts rather than the European Court of Justice.
To work, the government would pass special legislation creating a new export certification and duty collection system for exporters to the EU. By subscribing to certification, exporters from Northern Ireland would agree to pay customs duties, where applicable, and to comply with all EU laws applicable to their products.
The Democratic Unionist Party told the BBC on Wednesday night: Sir Jeffrey [Donaldson, the DUP leader] did not approve this document, but was notified that it was being sent.
It is understood that the document, seen by the Guardian, was drafted by senior figures from Lawyers for Britain, a group of lawyers and academics who have supported the Leave campaign and are part of the European research group eurosceptic Conservative MPs, star chamber of legal advisers. with Jamie Bryson, policy director for Northern Ireland at the Center for the Union think tank.
Christopher Howarth, an ERG adviser, told BBC Northern Irelands Nolan Live: When we saw this proposal we thought it was incredibly interesting as it raises a way to solve the problem of the Northern Ireland protocol. North in a way that we believe could solve the needs of all the major parties that the EU and Ireland need, the needs to scrap EU legislation and [create] democratic consent in Northern Ireland and do so in a way that leaves an invisible border, and non-compliant goods do not enter the EU market.
The DUP and ERG stressed that they were not the authors of the document, but Howarth told Nolan Live that he had discussed it with Donaldson. I discussed it with him and I think he would share the view that it is a very interesting proposal that deserves to be discussed because it is a potential solution, said Howarth.
According to the proposals, British prosecutors could take companies from Britain to justice if they sent components to Northern Ireland that failed to comply with EU law but ended up in finished products exported from the region to the market unique.
EU law would not itself directly apply within the territory of Northern Ireland and would only come into play upon entry or beyond entry into the Republic [of Ireland]in which case EU law could be enforced by the EU/Irish government, the letter says.
The document suggests that the EU and Ireland would apply a similar system in reverse with their own export certification to comply with UK law.
Under the system, UK businesses sending products, including components, to Northern Ireland which would eventually be exported to the EU, would have to go through red lane checks while in transit on the ferry or at the arriving at the port of Belfast or Larne .
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/feb/23/lawyers-tory-eurosceptics-submit-fresh-post-brexit-proposals-rishi-sunak
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
