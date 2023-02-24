Indian PM Modi urges G20 to focus on unsustainable debt





MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) – The financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as he called on the Group of 20 (G20) to focus on the poorest citizens. most vulnerable in the world. Trust in international financial institutions has eroded, in part because lenders have been slow to reform, Modi said in a video message at the start of a two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. of the G20. “Food and energy security have become major concerns across the world. Even the financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels,” Modi said. The meeting at a seaside resort on the outskirts of the technology hub of Bengaluru is the first major event of India’s G20 presidency and coincided with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Modi alluded to. “We are also seeing rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world. There are disruptions in global supply chains. Many societies are suffering due to rising prices,” Modi said in his address to delegates. . The bloc’s Indian presidency comes as neighboring South Asian countries Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan have sought bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 and the conflict in Ukraine. Reuters reported last week that India was drafting a proposal for G20 countries to help debtor countries by asking lenders, including China, the world’s largest sovereign creditor, to take a deep haircut or accept loan losses. Reporting by Swati Bhat and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; edited by Sudipto Ganguly, Robert Birsel Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

