OFFICIAL: President Joko Widodo confirms that the training center of the Indonesian national team will soon be built at IKN





Erick and the management of PSSI are in Kalimantan, the new national capital (IKN) to be precise.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), is currently in the National Capital (IKN) to inaugurate plans to build a training center for the Indonesian national team. A few days ago, the General President of PSSI, Erick Thohir, confirmed that a training center would soon be built and that the IKN would be the location. Now this has been confirmed by Jokowi. There will later be eight training grounds at the Indonesian National Team Training Center, Zone B1 IKN, North Penajam Paser Regency. Construction will also proceed quickly. “The PSSI soccer field will soon be completed and is expected to be completed within a year at most, Jokowi was quoted as saying by the State Secretariat website. At the groundbreaking ceremony for the training center, Jokowi was accompanied by PSSI board members such as Erick and executive committee (Exco) members Juni Rachman and Muhammad. Thank you Mr. President, we are with Exco PSSI, it is an extraordinary honor, you have decided to build a training center in the middle of the city”, said Erick. “We are sure it will be finished soon because FIFA funds have been prepared. If you like, we will also bring Shin Tae-yong here to see.he has closed. editors Choice

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goal.com/id/berita/resmi-presiden-joko-widodo-konfirmasi-pusat-latihan-timnas-indonesia-segera-dibangun-di-ikn/blt32f4069992ab91f9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

