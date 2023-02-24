Turkey investigates contractors, rushes to house quake survivors | Turkey-Syria Earthquake News





Authorities are racing to move hundreds of thousands of homeless people from tents to container towns.

Istanbul, Turkey Turkey is expanding its probe into building contractors suspected of breaching safety standards as authorities race to provide safe housing for the homeless in the wake of powerful earthquakes on February 6. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 564 suspects had been identified, 160 people arrested and many more still under investigation for their role in the collapse of some of the thousands of razed buildings in the 10 provinces affected by the floods. earthquake. Opposition parties have accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government of failing to enforce building regulations and misusing special taxes levied after the last major earthquake in 1999 to make buildings more earthquake resistant. The death toll from the earthquakes that devastated the border region between Turkey and Syria has risen to nearly 50,000, with nearly 8,000 aftershocks recorded. Soylu said 43,556 people died in Turkey. Reporting from the southern Turkish city of Adana, Al Jazeeras Sami Zeidan said, citing the United Nations, that 1.5 million people have been made homeless by the earthquakes. Some 500,000 homes have been destroyed and 210 million tonnes of rubble must be cleared, which would fill an area of ​​30 km2 (11.6 sq mi). Turkey on Thursday launched an operation to move people from tents to container cities. The first phase would be to move people into 15,000 containers. Erdogan, who faces elections in a few months, has promised to rebuild housing within a year. This week, he said around 865,000 people were living in tents and 23,500 in shipping containers, while 376,000 were in student dormitories and public boarding houses outside the quake zone. High anxiety in Istanbul We have always feared the next big earthquake in Istanbul, the most populous city in Turkey. But now there is a greater sense of urgency among residents who want experts to certify that their buildings are sound and the foundations are solid, Al Jazeeras Hashem Ahelbarra said. Building inspectors look for cracks or poor foundations to identify structures that need to be demolished or repaired. City officials recently warned that 90,000 buildings could collapse if a strong earthquake hits Istanbul. An earthquake in Istanbul will affect 4.5 million people, said Burga Gokce of Istanbul Municipality. This is a top priority for us and should be considered a matter of national security. Levant Aktas, who bought his house three years ago, is one of a growing number of people who no longer feel safe in Istanbul. I don’t plan to stay longer in Istanbul. Eventually, I will have to leave for another place. I’m thinking of taking my family to a safer city, Aktas said.

