Politics
PM Modi to G20 Leaders: Conveying Positive Spirit of Indian Consumers, Producers to Global Economy
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged G20 member countries to focus on the world’s most vulnerable citizens and strengthen multilateral development banks to tackle global challenges.
Modi was addressing the inaugural session of the Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) under India’s G20 Presidency, here.
I insist that your discussions focus on the world’s most vulnerable citizens. Only by creating an inclusive agenda will global economic leadership regain the trust of the world. The theme of our G20 Presidency also promotes this inclusive One Earth, One Family, One Future vision, he said in a recoded video message. The first dialogue at the ministerial level will be spread over several sessions aimed at fostering global economic cooperation. It will focus on issues relating to the international financial architecture, sustainable finance, infrastructure, the financial sector and financial inclusion.
Even as the world’s population has passed 8 billion, progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals appears to be slowing. We must work collectively to strengthen multilateral development banks to tackle global challenges such as climate change and high debt levels, he said.
Modi said he is aware of the challenge faced by G20 member countries. You represent leadership in global finance and economics at a time when the world is facing serious economic challenges. The Covid pandemic has dealt a unique blow to the global economy. Many countries, especially developing economies, are still dealing with its aftermath, he said.
He drew attention to rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world. There are disruptions in global supply chains. Many companies are suffering from rising prices. And food and energy security has become a major concern in the world. Even the financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels. Trust in international financial institutions has been eroded. This is partly because they have been slow to reform, he said.
It is now up to you, the guardians of the world’s major economies and monetary systems, to bring stability, confidence and growth to the global economy, he said, adding that it is not an easy task. However, he hopes that delegates will take inspiration from the dynamism of the Indian economy. Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future. We hope you will be able to spread the same positive spirit to the global economy, he said.
Innovations in digital finance
Without taking the name of crypto, he specifies that in the world of finance, technology is increasingly dominant. During the pandemic, digital payments have enabled contactless and seamless transactions. However, some recent innovations in digital finance also pose risks of destabilization and misuse. I hope you will explore how the power of technology can be used for good, while developing standards to regulate its possible risks. India’s own experience can be a model, he said.
He pointed out that over the past few years, India has created a highly secure, highly reliable and highly efficient public digital infrastructure. India’s digital payments ecosystem was developed as a free public good. This has radically transformed governance, financial inclusion and ease of living in India. India has also introduced UPI for foreign tourists even if they don’t have local mobile numbers or bank accounts here.
This allows our G20 guests to use our UPI digital payment platform. As you use it and experience its ease of use, you will understand why Indian consumers have embraced it so readily. Examples like UPI can also be models for many other countries. We would be happy to share our experience with the world. And, the G20 can be a vehicle for that, Modi said.
