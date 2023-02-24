Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers is sportsman Donald Trump





Watch this jerk get elected president afterwards. Photo: Getty Images

Do you remember the winning phase of Charlie Sheens when he went on the Dan Patrick Show’s Mid-bender and rambled on incoherently? After that, there was a period of a week or two where we weren’t sure if it was a schtick or a relapsing drug addict in the most public way. Once it was clear that Sheen was really struggling, the jokes weren’t so funny and he became an outcast. It wasn’t sad, because he’s an objectively hateful person, but it left you cold and empty.

It’s not the same example, but the collective realization that a human being was really struggling also came true when Britney Spears shaved her head. It was like, Oh shit, he’s more than someone who craves attention.

It happened with football players too. Terrell Owens’ meltdown culminated with pushups in his driveway. Antonio Brown went flying, and many members of the media wondered if there were too many blows to the head. (That’s no excuse for his behavior by simply pointing out that either a switch flipped or Mike Tomlin might just be the best personality manager of all time.)

Perhaps the most infamous among sports personalities was Mike Tyson. His antics were so distant that they kind of overshadowed rape convictions, and now people fondly remember Iron Mike after he tattooed his face and appeared on The Hangover.

I’ve never had the same fascination because there’s a certain narcissism involved, but also a heavy dose of mental illness, which I don’t find that funny. Americans love to see public figures running around in circles, and when we, especially the media, smell good, the race is on to give Lindsay Lohan every chance to have a psychotic episode on camera.

Wait until you hear what so-and-so has done now. It’s even crazier than yesterday when he put a live salmon in his pants.

As long as the character in question is more egocentric than schizophrenic, it’s all fun and games. If their ego is really of a size that allows them to be a functional narcissist, and they believe the flood of bullshit they spew everyday, then, and only then, everyone agrees to line up like a firing squad and do your best Donald Impressions of Trump. (To be fair, the former president certainly has some sort of illness, but I don’t think even his doctor has a cure for xenophobia.)

And that brings me to my point today whatever

Aaron Rodgers sports Donald Trump

I waited so long to type his name because I’m sick of writing about him, talking about him, joking about him. Anything to do with him, I’m out. It’s not that I think he’s broken down although I’m sure mental health professionals are in love with his complete overlap of ego and id. (It was theorized, but they never thought they would see it.)

This won’t be the last time I write an Aaron Rodgers column, even if God knows I’d give up one of my senses for it to be true, I’ll say this: I’m good. Nothing he does will surprise me, interest me or annoy me ever again. This is all just an end for a means to bring the conversation back to him.

The retreat into obscurity, the anti-vax stuff, the Pat McAfee spots, the dating models (or the women who would otherwise put him in the headlines), all of it. It’s all about attention. I’m no expert, nor his therapist, so I don’t know what the underlying reason is for Aaron Rodgers to be so completely consumed with Aaron Rodgers, but it’s exhausting.

If he feels like he’s constantly shining a light on us, that’s because he is. The internet has allowed trolls to take on human form, and we’re fucking there. Their particular brand of gibberish stirs up such powerful emotions that we can’t help but react. It’s like Jim Halpert ranting a bunch of “That’s what she said” setups, then turning to the camera and smiling as we shouted it in unison.

The PR approach for the next public appearance is to just talk shit, and his only thought as far as it will get my attention?

Calling Rodgers Sports Donald Trump is more for SEO than anything. However, if you were wondering, at what point will his act, and the jokes that flow from it, become obsolete? Were here.

