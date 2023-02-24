Imran says elections are the only way to bring political stability to Pakistan – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday stressed that elections were the only way to bring political stability to the country as he said efforts were being made to disqualify him from participating in polls, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the nation via video link, Imran said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) acts under the PDM and issues rulings against the PTI.

The former prime minister said a terror case was filed against him when he was not even present at the location where the case was filed.

Speaking about the Jail Bharo party movement, Imran said the police were keeping Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others as terrorists and not as political prisoners.

Imran said the caretaker government cannot be allowed to operate after 90 days as its aim is to undermine the PTI.

Once again, he claimed that the PML-N was attacking the country’s judicial system to force it to take decisions against the PTI.

Imrans’ claim comes after PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz launched another scathing attack on the judiciary, saying some former and serving Supreme Court justices had helped the President of the PTI, Imran Khan, while in power.

Addressing a party workers’ convention in Sargodha, Maryam said the judiciary had always favored Imran Khan.

Now that he is not in power, they are doing everything to relieve him in the cases against him, Maryam said. She appointed a few high-ranking judges and claimed they were working to bring Imran back to power.

Imran Khan keeps saying his government was overthrown by a plot, but the real plot was against Nawaz Sharif, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40228023/imran-says-elections-only-way-to-bring-political-stability-in-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos