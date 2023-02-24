Prime Minister Modi addressed unsustainable debt levels at G20 meeting





Highlighting the unsustainable debt levels affecting the viability of many countries and the erosion of confidence in international financial institutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the world’s major economies and monetary systems to bring back stability, confidence and growth in the global economy. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors under India’s G20 presidency via video message. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister underscored that this was the first ministerial-level dialogue under India’s G20 Presidency and conveyed his best wishes for a productive meeting. Taking note of the challenges facing the world these days, Prime Minister Modi said the participants in today’s meeting represent leadership in global finance and economics at a time when the world is facing to serious economic hardship. The Prime Minister gave examples of the Covid pandemic and its aftermath on the global economy, rising geopolitical tensions, disruptions to global supply chains, rising prices, food and energy security, levels unsustainable debt burdens affecting the viability of many countries and the erosion of confidence in international financial institutions due to their inability to reform quickly.

Modi stressed that it is now up to the guardians of the world’s major economies and monetary systems to bring stability, confidence and growth back to the global economy. Highlighting the dynamism of the Indian economy, the Prime Minister underlined the optimism of Indian consumers and producers about the future of the Indian economy and hoped that participating members would take inspiration from it while conveying the same positive spirit at the global level. The Prime Minister urged members to focus their discussions on the world’s most vulnerable citizens and stressed that global economic leadership can only regain the trust of the world by creating an inclusive agenda.

“The theme of our G20 Presidency promotes this inclusive vision – One Land, One Family, One Future,” Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister observed that progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals appears to be slowing down even though the world’s population has passed 8 billion. He underscored the need to strengthen multilateral development banks to address global challenges such as climate change and high debt levels. Highlighting the growing dominance of technology in the world of finance, PM Modi recalled how digital payments enabled contactless and seamless transactions during the pandemic. He urged participating members to explore and harness the power of technology while developing standards to regulate its possible risk of destabilization and misuse in digital finance. He noted that India has created a highly secure, highly reliable and highly efficient public digital infrastructure in its digital payments ecosystem over the past few years. “Our digital payments ecosystem has been developed as a free public good,” the Prime Minister remarked, noting that it has radically transformed governance, financial inclusion and ease of living in the country. Noting that the meeting is taking place in Bangalore, India’s tech capital, Prime Minister Modi said attendees can get first-hand experience of how Indian consumers have embraced digital payments. He also briefed on the new system created during India’s G-20 Presidency that allows G20 guests to use India’s revolutionary digital payment platform, UPI. “Examples like UPI can also serve as models for many other countries. We would be happy to share our experience with the world and the G20 can be a vehicle for this”, added the Prime Minister. In a bid to foster global economic cooperation, the first meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) of the G20 is being held in Bangalore on Friday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das co-chaired the meeting.

