Bradford woman to climb world’s second highest mountain for cancer patients





Tasneem on a previous trek to Nanga Parbat – dubbed the ‘killer mountain’ for its high number of climber deaths – the ninth highest mountain in the world (Image: Imran Khan Cancer Appeal)

A BRADFORD woman will take on a grueling challenge to raise money for cancer patients when she climbs the world’s second tallest mountain this summer.

Tasneem Habib will tackle K2 on behalf of the Imran Khan Cancer Appeal (IKCA) charity, based in Little Horton Lane, which provides free treatment to cancer patients in Pakistan, a country where the poor struggle to afford.

Tasneem, originally from Redditch in Worcestershire but now living with her husband in Eccleshill, is an experienced hiker.

She has already climbed Mount Everest, the only mountain higher than K2 as well as Nanga Parbat, among others.

She hopes to raise 5,000 from her ascent of K2 in July.

K2 has always been on my bucket list. It’s going to be tough, but I’m looking forward to it, said Tasneem, global director of oncology diagnostics for AstraZeneca.

In the UK we were very lucky not to have to pay a penny for our treatment.

We take it for granted. We complain about waiting a long time for a doctor’s appointment, and yes, it’s not great but it could be worse.

In countries like Pakistan, a sick poor person makes them even poorer that they cannot afford to stay alive.

That’s why we should support charities like IKCA, which built hospitals there.

Bradford Telegraph and Argus: Tasneem training for a trek in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan

Tasneem training for a trek in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan (Image: Tasneem Habib)

Tasneem’s 16-day challenge will see her trek eight hours a day in temperatures reaching 30 degrees, over rugged terrain with an average ascent of 320 metres.

Nighttime temperatures will drop to minus 10, while fundraisers will sleep in the ice at Baltoro Glacier, making this one of Tasneem’s toughest treks to date.

The other climbs I’ve done have been daring, but that’s another level,” she says.

Tasneem’s job meant she lived in Arizona in the US for four years, and also spent time in the Middle East, before returning to the UK in 2021.

She moved to Bradford as her husband, Imran Ishaq who will join her in the K2 challenge is from the city.

Bradford Telegraph and Argus: Tasneem and husband Imran hiking in Catalina State Park, Tucson, Arizona in November

Tasneem and her husband Imran hiking in Catalina State Park, Tucson, Arizona in November (Image: Tasneem Habib)

Bradford Telegraph and Argus: Tasneem and Imran during their Walima (the second part of a traditional Islamic wedding)

Tasneem and Imran during their Walima (the second part of a traditional Islamic wedding) (Image: Tasneem Habib)

Working at a diagnostic testing site means cancer is a problem Tasneem is no stranger to.

It’s close to my heart, she said.

But whatever your job, we all know how cancer affects people. Seeing how patients can’t afford it in Pakistan makes me want to help more.

Bradford Telegraph and Argus: Tasneem makes a presentation at work

Tasneem giving a presentation at work (Image: Tasneem Habib)

Tasneem’s roots are also a connection to the Pashtun ethnicity, and the first IKCA Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital was built in Peshawar, near where his family originated.

Tasneem was recognized for her fundraising efforts when last year a hospital room was named in her honor and she was asked to officially open it.

It was amazing. I met patients from my family’s village, and it really reinforced that our donations are helping people, she says.

It made me realize how much of a difference it made.

Its difficult climbing peaks, I wanted to give up previous hikes but I still think of those sick patients and that keeps me going.

Bradford Telegraph and Argus: Tasneem, pictured with her parents and hospital staff, officially opens the ward

Tasneem, pictured with her parents and hospital staff, officially opens the ward (Image: Tasneem Habib)

To prepare for the ascent of K2, Tasneem sticks to a strict routine.

I do a 6k run every day, a 7k spin workout, weights, Pilates and yoga, she said.

We were also climbing Pen-y-Ghent before heading out to get in top shape.”

Bradford Telegraph and Argus: Tasneem and Imran after climbing Ben Nevis

Tasneem and Imran after climbing Ben Nevis (Image: Tasneem Habib)

Tasneem, a regular at PureGym in Idle, said moving to Bradford suited her.

It’s so close to stunning countryside so it’s perfect for training, she said.

The Dales are a stone’s throw away. My husband and I love going there.

Bradford also has excellent restaurants. Growing up in South Asia in Redditch, we had to travel to Birmingham to eat halal. When I lived in the United States, it was also difficult to get South Asian food.

I think Bradford is the heart of the Pakistani community in the UK, and that’s a big plus. Our culture is just down the road, and it’s not something I’ve ever been used to.

Everyone is also very welcoming here. Bradford is often stigmatized and the media does not do him justice.

To support Tasneem and donate, click here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tasneemk2challenge?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=tasneemk2challenge&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=69fd0eb1631d4d958a15a7577162dd62

