McDonald’s under pressure over Trump publicity stunt in eastern Palestine





McDonald’s found itself in a sticky spot after former President Donald Trump used one of its Ohio restaurants as the setting for a publicity stunt on Wednesday, ordering food and handing out MAGA hats near the site of the Eastern Palestine train derailment.

The Feb. 3 derailment released toxins that spread through the surrounding area, putting the community on edge.

Trump walked into East Palestine’s McDonald’s with a troop of cameramen, reporters and aides, and bought “a nice array” of fast food for first responders and residents of eastern Palestine.

“I know this menu better than you do,” Trump told McDonald’s employees. “I probably know that better than anyone here.”

Closing his food order, he added: ‘Knock him out quick for us…we’ll eat him on the plane home.’ Trump flew to eastern Palestine in his private jet.

Donald Trump Jr. (right) watches as his father, former President Donald Trump, leaves an event at the Eastern Palestine Fire Department in Ohio on February 22. Getty

The former president also brought paddles of water to residents and first responders, saying the bottles were the same ones he serves at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump’s appreciation for McDonald’s could be problematic for the brand, according to public relations experts.

Although the fast-food giant has donated to political organizations, members of Congress and political action committees in the past, it has never financially endorsed a presidential candidate. In the 2020 election, McDonald’s did not pay any money to either Trump or Joe Biden.

“McDonald’s is going to wince at this decision by Trump,” Andy Barr, public relations and branding expert at 10 Yetis, told Newsweek.

“They absolutely will not want to be associated with his brand and will do whatever they can to stifle media coverage.”

He added: “Not only do they face the risk of consumer backlash associated with this, but they also have to consider how competitors may try to amplify the noise around this event.”

Barr suggested the company would struggle to contain the coverage, however. “McDonald’s can do little to prevent this from happening again, other than turning on its considerable communications machine and discouraging the media from including its brand in future stories of this nature,” he said.

“There are very few brands in the United States that are as divisive and, some would say, toxic as Brand Trump right now.”

Other public relations experts also felt McDonald’s had been put in an awkward position, but said the company would be reckless to try to distance itself from Trump.

The company “cannot begin to deny entry to certain clients based on political beliefs,” said James Murphy, founder and CEO of creative agency New Commercial Arts.

He suggested the fast-food chain could instead “follow Michelle Obama’s playbook and ‘go high.’

Pauline Kent of health and consumer agency Satellite PR told Newsweek that any attempt to separate the brand from “Trump’s McDonald’s business would be a mistake” because customers must be allowed to make their own decisions.

This approach is “known as ‘don’t spoon-feed consumers’ brand values ​​because they might spit them out,'” she added.

Some members of the public have already criticized the company during Trump’s visit.

Skyleigh Heinen, an American activist and veteran from North Carolina, shared a video shot at the restaurant in Ohio on Twitter, writing, “That’s why Trump went to #EastPalestine, just to campaign and hand out food. Trump water and MAGA hats to @McDonalds who should be ashamed to let him do this.As subpoenas drop for Ivanka and Jared.

On Wednesday, Trump’s daughter and son-in-law were subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith in connection with the Jan. 6 criminal investigation.

Newsweek has contacted McDonald’s for comment.

Trump’s trip to eastern Palestine is one of the first major events of his re-election campaign. The photo op was likely meant to berate President Biden, who visited kyiv this week to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

When asked if he had a message for Biden, Trump replied, “Come here.”

However, some have suggested that the safety rules lifted by the former president could have prevented the derailment or mitigated its impact.

Trump removed a 2015 rule that would require advanced braking technology on trains carrying particularly hazardous materials.

However, that rule would not apply to the train that derailed in eastern Palestine, according to a Twitter thread from National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy.

Newsweek has contacted the White House and Trump’s office for comment.

Update 02/23/23 10:35 AM ET: This article has been updated to add more information on rail regulations.

