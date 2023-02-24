Turkey imposes media fines for critical earthquake coverage





“These sanctions were based on comments and news after the earthquake. We live in a time where reporting is considered a crime’

On Wednesday, Turkey’s media watchdog fined three broadcasters for their coverage of the earthquake that rocked the south of the country earlier this month, killing more than 42,000 people there and in Syria. According to a member of the opposition-appointed watchdog, the fines imposed here in Public television, TV 1, And FOX for pointing out shortcomings in the Turkish government’s response to the earthquake. In the aftermath of the disaster, many destitute families castigated Ankara for failing to reach them and rescue their loved ones from the rubble. The three sentenced channels are known for their editorial lines critical of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Halk-TV is strongly aligned with Turkey’s main opposition party, the CHP. They were also ordered to suspend one of their daily shows for five days. Erdogan unleashed a broad crackdown after a failed coup in 2016 that placed much of the media under the control of the government and its business allies. As he seeks re-election this year, his administration’s handling of the deadly earthquake has become a key issue on the battlefield. In October 2022, Turkey passed a law punishing the spread of false news with up to three years in prison. According to Reporters Without Borders, Turkey ranked 149th out of 180 for press freedom last year. All these sanctions were based on comments and news after the earthquake, tweeted Ilhan Tasci, member of the supervisory board of the Supreme Council of Radio and Television. We live in a time when reporting is considered a crime, he added. The head of the Turkish Journalists Association, Nazmi Bilgin, called the sanctions a “crime” against viewers and described the watchdog as a “censorship committee”.

