Defining Moment – Daily Times





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan said on Thursday that the reason for the PML-N attack on the judiciary was to avoid elections.

“The ruling party is putting pressure on the judiciary to make the courts bow under pressure and somehow withdraw from holding elections in accordance with the Constitution,” the former prime minister said. Minister during a videoconference. “I will tell the judges that this is a watershed moment in the history of Pakistan,” he said, adding that the PML-N used to attack the judiciary.

Imran Khan called on the judiciary to ensure that the Constitution is upheld and pave the way for elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He reminded the judiciary that the constitution is clear on holding elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly. He urged the judiciary to resist pressure from the establishment and the “Sharif and Zardari mafia”. “This is a defining moment in the country’s history. Either the neutrals put pressure on the justice system or these two mafia families Sharif and Zardari,” he said.

According to Imran, the only way to get the country out of the current crisis is to hold elections. He also criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the guards, saying they took orders from the PML-N leadership and were against the PTI. He alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif controlled the configuration of guards in Punjab.

Imran also praised his party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (jail filling movement) and said it shows that PTI workers are not afraid of jails. He lamented that those who voluntarily come forward for arrest are treated as criminals and transferred to different prisons in Punjab.

PTI leader slams PM Shehbaz’s statement that inflation will rise further due to IMF deal, asking if PM is ashamed and if he ever asked the public how they join the two ends.

Imran said that if the PTI did not have a presence in the country, the public would resort to violence, like the protesters who ransacked the presidential palace in Sri Lanka due to an economic crisis. He argued that the “arrest by the court” movement was against the economic crisis and the incumbent government’s attempts to delay the elections.

He alleged that detained party leaders and workers were being treated as terrorists. “They are trying to prove that people will be afraid of these tactics, but we will not back down at all,” he stressed.

The PTI leader said that terrorism cases were filed against party members, they were arrested and robbed, even though it was clear in the Constitution that no one’s honor could be violated.

Imran claimed that efforts were being made to send him to jail or disqualify him, while the PTI people were being pressured. He said PML-Q leaders were also under pressure to split from the PTI and support the PML-N to form a government. “Every effort has been made to avoid the dissolution of the assemblies so that elections do not have to be held. But I applaud Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi for staying despite all kinds of pressure,” Imran commented. He further said that former chief minister Elahi was in the process of being appointed party chairman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytimes.com.pk/1066171/defining-moment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos