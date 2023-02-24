Politics
bad! Jokowi’s action was intercepted by Western countries and neighbors
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has repeatedly stressed the importance of domestic endorsement, so that it can increase added value, and can even become a stepping stone for Indonesia to become a developed country.
Therefore, President Jokowi has not shied away from issuing a number of policies that protect national interests and encourage endorsement in the country. One of Jokowi’s policies that drew resistance from the international community was the ban on nickel ore exports in 2020.
As a result, Indonesia was sued by the European Union at the World Trade Organization (WTO), although Indonesia eventually had to swallow the bitter pill as it was declared defeated in a dispute settlement. to the WTO in October 2022. However, the Indonesian government submitted an appeal process in December 2022.
President Jokowi has also repeatedly stressed that the Indonesian government will not back down even though it has been declared defeated by the WTO over the nickel lawsuit.
“Last year we lost being sued by the European Union. But I said to the minister, don’t stop. Fight! So we will appeal, we don’t know if we will lose at again. But if we turn around, don’t expect this country to become a developed country,” President Jokowi said in a statement at the opening ceremony of the XVII PP Muhammadiyah Youth Conference, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 .
But it turns out it’s not just about nickel, Indonesia also appears to have experienced trade disruptions for a number of raw materials from several other countries.
Deputy for Coordinating Investments and Mines in the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investments (Kemenko Marves), Septian Hario Seto, said that Indonesia is currently facing an anti-dumping investigation process from India, Malaysia and others.
Not only with regard to nickel, the European Union also considers that Indonesia has implemented a dumping policy to fix the prices of cold-rolled stainless steel (CRS), so that the European Union has implemented an anti-dumping policy for Indonesian CRS.
“The further downstream we go, the more challenges the downstream products we produce face. Customs barriershe said in CNBC Indonesia’s “Energy & Mining Outlook 2023” on Thursday (2/23/2023).
“So I just got back from Brussels two weeks ago because our cold rolled steel production is subject to anti-dumping measures in the same way as Europe. We are also serving several other anti-dumping investigations which are currently underway from India, Malaysia and all kinds, it is a major challenge,” he explained.
However, according to him, this condition is normal because these countries also want to protect their own national industries.
“That’s why we challenge to them whether the imposition of anti-dumping is appropriate. So I see a trend defense We have to move on,” he said.
He said that in January 2023, Indonesia finally filed a complaint with the WTO over the European Union’s anti-dumping policy against Indonesia’s CRS.
Apart from that, in the near future, according to him, Indonesia will also file two new lawsuits against the European Union in the WTO over the palm oil issue.
According to him, this must be done so that Indonesia and other developing countries do not simply remain silent when another country is considering dumping even if this assessment is incorrect.
“So tend defense we also need to improve. So we cannot be quietly accused of anti-dumping, because many developing countries have an attitude like that, which I don’t think it should be, it’s arbitrary, we have to challengebecause we see that it is inappropriate, arbitrary, we will sue them alone,” he said.
