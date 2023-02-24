Boris Johnson’s shadow prime minister act is running out





Since delivering a heavily cautioned resignation speech last year in his hasta la vista phase, Johnson has all too obviously been looking for a chance to make a comeback. When Liz Truss unexpectedly rocked early, news reached Johnson as he basked in the Caribbean sun in the Dominican Republic; Reportedly a vacation guest of Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman and guarantor of Johnsons 800,000 line of credit (larger than many small businesses). He was quickly on the phone and back on the plane, rallying his supporters for an outrageous power bid. Part bluff, part opportunism, it was never going to come to fruition. But he put down a marker and made his point. He wasn’t going to leave. NOW? I am indebted to The new European for noting Johnson’s emergence as a sort of shadow prime minister. It is as if he constantly reminds his fan base, Eurosceptic MPs, grassroots loyalists, a few voters, that he is always there and always available. He started almost following Rishi Sunak, a kind of irl troll. He appeared asking loaded questions in the Commons. He likes to visit Ukraine, although electoral arithmetic has led to more visits to his neglected Uxbridge constituency of late. He went to DC to campaign for more guns to be sent to Zelensky. He pushed himself in front of the crowd at Westminster Hall to have his photo taken with the charismatic Ukrainian leader and tried unsuccessfully to drag him out of the room. Johnson, with a chutzpah rarely glimpsed among normal mortals, even made an intervention on Northern Ireland Protocol decrying the shoddy off-the-shelf deal he himself brokered, campaigned, passed in parliament, but seems never to have even read. If his onshore wind farms, the economy, Putin, Ulster, Brexit or the upgrade levitating atop the political pile, Johnson will appear, pretending he’s still prime minister, making speeches, asking questions, posing for the cameras with a silly smile and thumbs up. Soon he will speak of Britain’s global soft power, despite the fact that he has done more than anyone to diminish it. The act is exhausted. When Brexit was popular he made it his cause, though he hardly believed in it or thought the Leave campaign would win in 2016. Now he is inextricably enmeshed in it, and the project has bombarded, economically and politically. This is why he will never again be Prime Minister; but that won’t stop him from trying and defying the reality that is over now.

