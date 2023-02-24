Trump-allied group wants J6 committee staffers blacklisted





It is important to remember that even if one of these former J6 investigators is not listed as a lobbyist on this specific account, the billings brought by the clients listed below benefit all the staff of the new law firm. J6 investigators, he added.

It remains to be seen how effective the scheme will be, as the letter was only sent last Wednesday. K Street companies have a major presence on Capitol Hill, and their hires include figures from all sides of the political spectrum. But the groups’ play illustrates the intense desire that exists among some conservatives to demand political retaliation for staffers who helped uncover extraordinary evidence of Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election.

Jones confirmed the authenticity of the memo in an email to POLITICO. He railed against the January 6 committees’ use of investigative power, saying the committee and the FBI forced some to spend tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars defending themselves against an overly government. extended and armed. He argued that the Conservatives should not make appointments with these lobbyist clients.

My email was just a short list of people and companies they should stop working with, he said.

Until the Tories are prepared to fight the swamp in this case, cutting off the lifeblood of lobbyists’ access, the swamp will never be drained, he argued.

Among those listed in the memo are Casey Lucier, the committee’s former investigative attorney, who was hired at McGuireWoods, a company that represents Hertz Global, Perdue Foods, Sinclair Broadcast Group and others. Other names listed were Kevin Elliker, another former investigative lawyer, who was hired by Hunton Andrews Kurth. This company represents the public sector of Koch Companies, NCTA The Internet & Television Association and Southern Company Services. Former committee members Marcus Childress, Heather Connelly and Michelle Kallen had all been hired by Jenner & Block, the email said, which represents T-Mobile and the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.

In his message, Jones also noted that the recipients of the memos were free to send additional names.

Led by Jones, a presidential campaign alumnus of Sen. Ted Cruzs (R-Tex.), and Matt Buckham, a Trump White House veteran, the American Accountability Foundation has adopted controversial tactics to undermine presidential candidates. Bidens. The New Yorker reported links between the American Accountability Foundation and the Conservative Partnership Institute, which has been affiliated with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and attorney Cleta Mitchell. Notably, Meadows attorney George Terwilliger works for McGuireWoods, one of the companies listed in the memo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/02/23/trump-allied-group-jan-6-committee-staffers-00084259 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos