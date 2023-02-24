Meghalaya election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Shillong





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow a few days before the assembly elections in Meghalaya.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi organized a tour in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. “I am here with a message of hope and development. India is reaching new heights of success and Meghalaya is making a strong contribution to it,” he said addressing the residents of Shillong. Here is a video of the roadshow shared by the press agency YEARS. Prime Minister Modi again launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said that Meghalaya wants the government to follow the “people first” policy and not the “family first” policy. He said Congress treats the state like an ATM. The Prime Minister said the lotus has become a symbol of strength, peace and stability in Meghalaya. Addressing the opposition, he said: “Some people who have been rejected by the country are plunged into sadness and now say ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’, but the people of the country say ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’. “ Prime Minister Modi held a road show a few days before the assembly elections in Meghalaya. The northeastern state will vote on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2. The National People’s Party (NPP) led by Conrad Sangma is seeking to stand alone in this year’s elections, paving the way for a cross-party struggle. In the last elections, the NPP formed the government in alliance with the United Democratic Party (UDP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others. This time, the UDP-BJP alliance will try to form the government on its own, while Congress will see if it can recreate the results of the last election but keep its hands on its leaders this time. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is hoping to expand out of West Bengal after a failed play in Goa last year. First post: February 24, 2023 1:57 p.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/politics/meghalaya-election-narendra-modi-hold-roadshow-shillong-pm-speech-tura-rally-watch-16028041.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos