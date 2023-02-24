Trump legal team attacks Georgia investigation





ATLANTA Lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump said Wednesday night that details leaked this week by the chairwoman of a special grand jury investigating election interference by Mr. Trump and his allies poisoned the investigation on Georgia.

As of Thursday afternoon, however, the two lawyers had not filed any legal motions challenging the investigation. Nor would they discuss what form such a challenge might take, saying only that they were weighing their options. Were considering everything, said one of the lawyers, Drew Findling.

Earlier this week, the forewoman, Emily Kohrs, spoke in interviews with a number of media outlets after The Associated Press identified her through a public records request. She said the 23-person special grand jury, which can only make recommendations on whether prosecutors should indict, made such recommendations for more than a dozen people in the case. Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, who is handling the case, will ultimately make charging decisions and submit them to a regular grand jury.

Ms Kohrs declined to name names or say what laws jurors believed were broken. But when asked if Mr Trump was among those recommended for indictment, she told The New York Times: You won’t be shocked. It’s not rocket science.

Some outside legal experts said Ms. Kohrs’ public comments presented a headache, at least, for prosecutors because the forewoman, who described some of her interactions with witnesses in light, playful language, could be considered as decreasing the severity of the procedure. . Others expressed doubts that his comments would have much impact, if any, on the case, in part because special grand juries cannot bring criminal charges. Either way, there is little precedent because special grand juries are relatively rare.

I don’t know if that’s the wisest or best-looking thing prosecutors would want, said John B. Meixner Jr., a University of Georgia law professor and former federal prosecutor, but I certainly don’t see nothing so far that would taint anything presented to the subsequent grand jury that will hand down indictments.

Jeff DiSantis, a spokesman for the Fulton County prosecutors’ office, declined to comment on Trump’s lawyers’ criticism of the case. He noted that the office had nothing to do with Ms. Kohrs’ media appearances.

Understanding Georgia’s Election Interference Investigation

Map 1 of 5

Potential fees. Experts say Ms. Willis appears to be building a case that could target several defendants charged with conspiracy to commit voter fraud or racketeering for participating in a coordinated scheme to undermine the election.

Mr. Trump is seen as having two main areas of particular legal danger in the Georgia investigation: calls he made to pressure state officials to void the 2020 election and his direct involvement in efforts to build an alternative list of voters even after three votes. the numbers confirmed President Bidens’ victory in the state.

In interviews which laid out a number of details about her grand jury experience, Ms Kohrs, 30, said she tries to carefully follow the rules for jurors set out by Court Justice Robert CI McBurney Upper Fulton County. Judge McBurney did not prohibit the jurors from speaking, although they are barred from discussing their deliberations.

The lawyers, however, said that Ms Kohrs, in discussing the case, had in fact disclosed a number of matters which they said constituted deliberations, including jurors’ discussions of who to call, why to call them and what battles they wanted to fight, Jennifer Little, a lawyer for Mr. Trump, said.

But in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Judge McBurney said he told jurors that the deliberations are just the discussions they had among themselves when there were only grand jurors in the room. room. On the other hand, if a witness or a prosecutor was in the room, it is not deliberations, he said. They are not prohibited from talking about it, nor from talking about the fruit of their deliberations, which would be the final report.

The Georgia investigation lasted two years but gained momentum in recent weeks with the announcement in January that the special grand jury had completed its work and issued a final report.

Concerns about the case were raised during an interview Wednesday night at the Atlanta offices of Mr. Findling, a top defense attorney who has represented a number of rappers, including Cardi B and Gucci Mane. . He was joined by Ms Little, a former district attorney from neighboring DeKalb County.

Mr Findling said that by implying that the jury had recommended a number of indictments, Ms Kohrs had poisoned the pool of potential jurors for a regular grand jury who could eventually decide whether to issue indictments of accusation.

If, say, there’s a recommendation to go to a grand jury, he said, all the potential grand juries in this part of the country who listen to the radio, read a newspaper, watch television, go online , watch the news alerts on their phone, now read the deliberations or what could be construed as the deliberations of this grand jury.

Mr. Trump himself lambasted Ms. Kohrs on Truth Social on Wednesday for going on a media tour revealing, incredibly, the inner workings and thoughts of the Grand Jury.

Among Trump’s attorneys’ criticism of the investigation was Ms. Kohrs’ public comment that jurors discussed media coverage of the case. They were allowed for seven months to read your newspaper, read the local paper, watch the news, go on the internet, and apparently even able to bring these sources of material to all corners of the grand jury room? said Mr. Findling. What kind of trustworthy body is this?

Special grand juries, however, operate differently than federal grand juries or many state grand juries. There is no indication in public documents or in public hearings that jurors were prohibited from reading or watching news reports about the case.

Mr Findling and Ms Little argued that some of the details Ms Kohrs discussed underscored what Ms Little called the flippant, jovial and almost disrespectful approach to the wider investigation. Mr Findling lamented that Ms Kohrs, in an interview, said she had sworn a witness while holding a popsicle, referring to the proceedings as a clown show.”

Clark D. Cunningham, a law professor at Georgia State University, said Ms. Kohrs’ interviews suggest the district attorney may be wise to make no mention of the grand jury’s special report or its findings when she seeks indictments before a regular grand jury. This, he added, would preclude arguments by defense attorneys that the indictments were tainted by the views and opinions of the special grand jury.

Melissa D. Redmon, a University of Georgia law professor who served as a prosecutor in Fulton and Clayton counties, said: As a prosecutor, I wouldn’t want anyone to say anything. However, she added, I believe this grand juror stayed within the bounds of what is permissible.

Mr Findling said the legal team did not wish to personally disparage Ms Kohrs, saying the lawyers had no sorrow for a youngster who has no involvement in the criminal justice system who entered the case.

Ms Kohrs could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

The Georgia investigation has emerged as one of the most powerful potential legal threats to Mr. Trump, though there are others. The Manhattan District Attorney is investigating silent money payments to a porn star, and a special counsel in Washington is looking into the handling of classified documents as well as Mr. Trump’s actions that led to the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/23/us/trump-legal-team-assails-georgia-inquiry.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos