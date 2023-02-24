Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks investments in renewable energy





Stressing that the Union budget will play an important role in establishing India as a leading player in the global green energy market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited stakeholders associated with the energy world to invest in the country. Today, the world is diversifying its renewable energy supply chains. Keeping this in mind, India has given every green investor the best opportunity in this year’s budget to invest in this sector. It will also be very beneficial for start-ups in this sector, the Prime Minister said in his first post-budget webinar. Green growth is one of the seven key themes of the Union Budget 2023-2024 as India seeks to have net zero carbon emissions by 2070, with various programs and allocations announced for the mission of green hydrogen, energy transition and energy storage projects. The Prime Minister further noted that investors should not miss the opportunity to set up ethanol plants in every corner of the country. The potential of solar, wind and biogas in India is no less than that of any gold mine or oil field for our private sector, he said, adding that the India can lead the world in green energy technology. Apart from increasing green jobs in the country, it will also contribute a lot to the global good, he said. Sectors like battery storage and water transport would have huge investment potential. Noting that India needs to increase its battery storage capacity to 125 Giga Watt hours over the next six to seven years, the Prime Minister said there will be many new opportunities for investors as a result of this massive target. . The development of waterways will also bring many investment opportunities, he said, pointing out that at present only 5% of the country’s goods are transported by the coastal road and only 2% are transported by inland waterways. Thursday’s webinar was the first in a series of 12 post-budget webinars the prime minister was scheduled to address until March 11. The next webinar, which will take place on Friday 24 February, will focus on the theme of agriculture and cooperatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/industry/prime-minister-narendra-modi-seeks-renewable-energy-investments/2990923/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos