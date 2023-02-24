Inside Boris Johnson’s war room as Russia invaded Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago today came as a shock but no surprise to the UK government, after weeks and months of Boris Johnson and his ministers ringing the alarm on several occasions about the intentions of the Kremlins.

The backdrop to the start of the war was, according to insiders, surreal at a time when the main concern of No 10, MPs and the media was Partygate, which the police were investigating after Sue Gray’s initial report revealed that leadership failures led to a situation where staff were holding unlawful gatherings in Downing Street during the Covid lockdowns.

There was a war on mainland Europe and people were getting party questionnaires, said an aide working for Mr Johnson at the time. I . It was a confusing time, we had those two things going on.

The initial fervor, which culminated in a pig plot by Tory MPs against the then Prime Minister, had died down by the end of February, but questions over his future remained unresolved by the time the war began.

The number of meetings on how to deal with the threat posed by Putin quietly increased from late 2021, including internal discussions about the ripple effects a war in Ukraine would have on the country’s national economy. United Kingdom.

Ukrainian servicemen walk towards the front line in the Lugansk region last February (Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty)

Mr Johnson traveled to Poland, Estonia and Ukraine for talks with leaders from central and eastern Europe who, like the UK, were deeply concerned about the Kremlins’ intentions at a time when other High-profile figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz downplayed the likelihood of an invasion.

The role of Joe Biden, recently elected President of the United States, was considered vital and the Prime Minister was considering a trip to Washington to strengthen his resolve.

During a visit to a hospital in the north of England 10 days before the invasion, Mr Johnsons team had to ask NHS staff to set up a secure room so he could speak to Mr Biden on the phone, laying out plans for a sanctions package that will take effect when Putin’s troops arrive.

There was a lot of foreign stuff going on at the time, which was unusual in what had been, apart from Brexit, a country-focused premiership until then, an insider said. It really felt like he was pushing the other leaders, telling them we have to do something about it. Macron was cooking up some really weird bullshit then, from memory, that he thought he could tame Putin.

Mr Johnson’s supporters say his proactive approach to the conflict helped ensure Ukraine had the equipment, such as NLAW anti-tank missiles, it needed to hold back Russian troops and ensure that the assault on Kiev was a dismal failure.

He certainly saw it coming, said Guto Harri, who was No 10’s director of communications at the time. [Defence Secretary] Ben Wallace. This is why Ukraine had enough ANLA to see its planned tank advance on kyiv.

Vladimir Putin has urged the Ukrainian military to overthrow his government (Photo: Kremlin Pool)

He added: Boris had an impressive sense of purpose, totally grasped the significance and high stakes for all of us if Putin invaded, forged a tremendous bond with [Volodymyr] Zelensky and managed to articulate the case to other world leaders as well as the British public.

The Foreign Office was also poised to act as soon as the invasion was partly confirmed, insiders say, because the department had been so badly burned by the chaotic aftermath of the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan, when the Taliban advance took foreign governments by surprise.

Dominic Raab was removed from his post as Foreign Minister after this debacle and replaced by Liz Truss. A source who worked with her said: Liz and the team were pretty well prepared, they were expecting it and it all clicked into action right away.

The day of February 24, when Putin announced his invasion in the early hours of the morning, saw intense action in Whitehall, starting with a Cobra meeting at 6 a.m. and ending with an emergency cabinet at 10 p.m.

Mr Johnson, whose two youngest children Wilfred and Romy were aged 22 months and 11 weeks respectively at the time, was visibly broken and looked absolutely awful, according to those in No 10.

Civil servants and political advisers in the building were also bewildered following an internal overhaul that saw three of the prime minister’s closest aides resign over their handling of Partygate a few weeks earlier.

Boris Johnson briefs MPs on the situation in Ukraine on the day of the invasion (Photo: House of Commons/PA)

Tory MPs, including those who were skeptical of Mr Johnson and concerned about the political fallout from the Partygate row, expressed relief that the plot against him had failed. One said at the time: If the letters had arrived and he had lost a vote of confidence, we would now be in a leadership election and that is nonsense.

Even as the machinery of government accelerated to address the most pressing immediate issues, coordinated sanctions against Russia, votes at the United Nations, the evacuation of Britons from Ukraine, and mechanisms to allow Ukrainians easy access to UK ministers have begun to worry about the longer term national implications.

Research commissioned by then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng predicted that the wholesale price of gas could rise to 800p per therm, against its pre-war norm of less than 100p, an almost perfectly accurate forecast.

We were particularly exposed to gas prices as the UK uses a lot of gas unlike other countries, a source said.

At the time of the invasion, this concern was a sideshow for most voters, transfixed by the horrors of events inside Ukraine; before long, this would lead to a cost of living crisis that has haunted Britain ever since.