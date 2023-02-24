Mike Pence offered a surprisingly candid retort when asked about Donald Trump’s run for president





The list of former Republican supporters jumping off the Donald Trump bandwagon is growing, and there’s one name that might be the most surprising yet: Mike Pence. The former vice president and author of the book, So Help Me God, may or may not run for president in 2024, but he had some choice words to say about the man he served alongside for four years .

Pence shared his feelings on CNBC Squawk Box on Wednesday and got straight to the point. I think we were gonna have better choices [than Donald Trump], he said. He echoed the sentiments of Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, who both noted that former presidents backed candidates in the midterm elections were not getting people to vote. Our candidates who focused on the past, particularly on reviving the last election, did not do well, including in areas we should have done very well, Pence added.

Pence and Donald Trump had a tumultuous relationship at the end of their administration in light of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising. The former president wanted his vice president to overturn the election and refuse to certify Joe Bidens’ victory , which Pence refused to do at the risk of his own safety. Over the past year, the former vice president has noticeably distanced himself from his former running mate. While Pence likely wants to carve out his own political identity for a possible presidential race, he also seems to understand that Donald Trump is a liability to his own legacy.

When asked last year by NPR if he still thought Donald Trump was a good man, Pence danced around with what seemed like an obvious answer. Well listen, I truly believe that only God knows our hearts, Pence awkwardly shared. I leave it to others to make up their own minds.

