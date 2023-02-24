Is Pakistan really sending military aid to Ukraine for its fight against Russia?





On January 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised Pakistan for maintaining a neutral stance in the Russian-Ukrainian war and pledged full cooperation with Islamabad to meet its energy needs. Lavrov expressed his views at a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in Moscow. Zardari, in turn, was invited to Moscow to hold official talks on the full range of bilateral relations and to exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern, including the war in Ukraine and the future situation in Afghanistan (The News, January 30). The Russian foreign ministers’ remarks came a week after Islamabad and Moscow signed an agreement on the supply of Russian crude oil and petroleum-based products to Pakistan. At a meeting of the Pakistani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in Islamabad last month, the two countries discussed a number of technical issues, including insurance, transport and payment mechanism for Russian energy. stationery. Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov participated in the IGC summit, with particular emphasis on energy cooperation (Dawn, January 21).

Some reports published in certain sections of the media, however, tell a different story about the growing relations between Moscow and Islamabad. For example, a January 2023 report by Indian media alleged that Pakistan planned to send 159 containers of ammunition, including projectiles and primers, to Ukraine through a port in Poland in exchange for Ukrainian aid to modernize its Mi-17 helicopters. According to the report, the Islamabad-based arms supplier, DMI Associates, is working with Eastern European defense companies to transfer orders placed by the Ukrainian army (Economic Times, January 9, 2008). Another report claims Pakistan is supplying arms to Ukraine as part of a quid pro quo deal between Washington and Islamabad. According to the alleged deal, Pakistan was removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s gray list and the International Monetary Fund released funds for Islamabad in return for supplying arms to Kiev (Swarajya, January 12).

However, these recent reports of Pakistan’s arms supply to Ukraine may not be based on reality. It is possible that they are part of a wider propaganda campaign aimed at undermining the strengthening of Moscow-Islamabad relations.

There is no doubt that Pakistan and Ukraine have good defense relations. Indeed, Pakistani-Ukrainian cooperation on security-related issues dates back to 1996, when formal diplomatic relations were established between Kyiv and Islamabad. Overall, the military and trade aspects of their relationship have been key to strengthening and maintaining bilateral relations, with 39% of wheat imported by Pakistan originating from Ukraine. In recent years, Pakistan has signed several acquisition and upgrade contracts with Ukraine for armored battle tanks (Pakistan Today, March 6, 2022). According to recent figures, the Pakistani army has more than 320 Ukrainian T-80UD tanks to use. For its part, over the past three decades, Kyiv has concluded arms deals worth $1.6 billion with Islamabad. (Economic Times, November 1).

Yet even with Islamabad’s history of defense cooperation with Kyiv, Russia and Pakistan appear to be on their way to cementing their bilateral ties and burying their troubled Cold War history. Pakistan has yet to officially condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, continuing to walk a diplomatic tightrope. Moscow appreciated Pakistan’s neutrality. Thus, in September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Pakistan a priority partner of Russia in Asia during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (EDM, October 5). At a time when Cold War rivals Russia and Pakistan are growing closer and their relations are growing stronger with the signing of energy deals, such reports are meant to damage bilateral relations by casting doubts and suspicions on Islamabad’s true allegiances.

Truly, the timing of reports on Pakistan’s defense cooperation with Ukraine is intriguing. Overall, many of these stories were largely produced by Indian media.

Since the breakup of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s, regional rival India and Pakistan have been an obstacle to the smooth development of friendly relations between Moscow and Islamabad. New Delhi is a longtime ally of Russia, which has traditionally refrained from getting closer to Pakistan due to India’s rivalry with its neighbor (Pakistan Observer, March 21, 2022). Now, the geopolitical realities have changed. Today, India is a member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quada group made up of the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The organization was presented as an anti-China and anti-Russian alliance (Al Jazeera, May 24, 2022).

At Putin’s invitation, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Moscow on February 24, the first Pakistani Prime Minister to do so in 23 years (The News, February 24). The visit happened coincidentally on the day of Russia’s re-invasion of Ukraine last year. In meeting with the Pakistani official, Putin played the Pakistan card to prevent India from taking a similar stance to the West on Ukraine. Thus, New Delhi adopted a neutral position on the Ukrainian crisis (EDM, March 14, 2022). All Quad countries except India have vehemently condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India even abstained from voting at the United Nations on the resolution condemning Russia for its all-out aggression (Hindustan Times, March 2, 2022). In this, it is ironic that, even as a member of the Quad, India maintains a position on Ukraine similar to that of its rival Pakistan and its competitor China.

In October 2022, Igor Morozov, a Russian senator and member of the Federation Councils defense committee, claimed that Ukraine and Pakistan had discussed sharing technologies to create nuclear weapons (RIA Novosti, October 28). Reacting to Morozov’s allegations, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry responded: [Morozovs claim] is without any justification and totally incompatible with the spirit of Pakistani-Russian relations (Express Tribune, November 1). Already possessing expertise in nuclear energy, Ukraine does not need to rely on help from a developing country like Pakistan. It would make much more sense for kyiv to instead seek help from the United States or other Western states with much more advanced and sophisticated nuclear technology (South Asia Journal, November 7).

Given this, it seems that Morozov’s statement may have been an attempt to damage relations between Moscow and Islamabad. It is indeed possible that such allegations are being made against Islamabad in an effort to appease India. Nevertheless, the allegations of direct Pakistani military aid to Ukraine are without solid evidence, and their motive seems to be to disassociate Moscow from Islamabad.

