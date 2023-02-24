Take inspiration from the dynamism of the Indian economy: PM Modi at the G20 meeting

On February 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that the G20 will take inspiration from the dynamism of the Indian economy and strive to bring stability, confidence and growth back to the global landscape.

In his video message to the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, the prime minister stressed the need to strengthen multilateral development banks to tackle global challenges such as climate change and debt levels students.

Observing that the global economy is still suffering from the aftermath of the pandemic and wide-ranging geopolitical tensions, Modi said these developments have threatened the financial viability of many countries.

“It is now up to you (G20 member countries) – the guardians of the world’s major economies and monetary systems – to bring stability, confidence and growth back to the global economy. It is not an easy task” , Mr Modi said. said at the ministerial meeting, the first major G20 event to be held under India’s presidency.

India took over the presidency of the G20, a grouping of developed and developing countries, in December last year.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the participants “will be inspired by the dynamism of the Indian economy. Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future. We hope you will be able to bring the same positive spirit to the global economy. ”

Mr Modi urged members to focus their discussions on the world’s most vulnerable citizens and stressed that global economic leadership can only regain the trust of the world by creating an inclusive agenda.

Slow progress on the SDGs

The theme of our G20 Presidency promotes this inclusive vision – One Land, One Family, One Future,” the Prime Minister said.

He observed that progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals appears to be slowing down even though the world’s population has passed 8 billion.

“Even though the world’s population has passed 8 billion, progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals appears to be slowing. We must work collectively to strengthen multilateral development banks to address global challenges such as climate change and high debt levels,” he said.

India’s digital payments ecosystem is a free public good: Modi

Highlighting the growing dominance of technology in the world of finance, Modi recalled how digital payments have enabled contactless and seamless transactions during the pandemic.

He urged G20 member participants to explore and harness the power of technology while developing standards to regulate its possible risk of destabilization and misuse in digital finance.

The Prime Minister noted that India has created a highly secure, reliable and efficient public digital infrastructure in its digital payments ecosystem over the past few years.

“Our digital payments ecosystem has been developed as a free public good,” Mr. Modi said pointing out that it has radically transformed governance, financial inclusion and ease of living in the country.

Noting that the meeting is taking place in Bangalore, India’s tech capital, he said attendees can get first-hand experience of how Indian consumers have embraced digital payments.

He also briefed on the new system created during India’s G20 Presidency that allows G20 guests to use India’s revolutionary digital payment platform, UPI.

“Examples like UPI can also serve as models for many other countries. We would be happy to share our experience with the world and the G20 can be a vehicle for that,” he said.

War, global economy among issues on deck

Global debt vulnerabilities, risks to the global economy from the ongoing war in Europe and fears of a resurgence of the pandemic as well as IMF and World Bank reforms will be discussed at the first major meeting of the G20 under the Indian Presidency, which started on Friday.

Issues regarding the global cryptocurrency regulatory framework that were already debated by finance and central bank MPs from the G20 countries on Thursday could also feature in the ministerial meeting.

The meeting will see the participation of finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 members, invited members and heads of international organizations.

In total, a delegation of 72 members will attend the meeting. India’s G20 Presidency comes at a time when the global economy is reeling from the year-long Russian-Ukrainian war.